RSCC Vs FCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Raval Sporting CC (RSCC) will go up against Fateh CC (FCC) in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 18 at 7:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground. Here's a look at our RSCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction, probable RSCC vs FCC playing 11 and RSCC vs FCC Dream11 team.
Raval Sporting CC are currently second-bottom (eighth) in the ECS T10 Barcelona table with a mere two points. Amit Das and team have played four matches so far in the tournament, winning only one. Fateh CC, on the other hand, are worse off. Manjinder Singh Lovely and company are yet to win a match and are occupying the last (ninth) spot in the charts with no points on the board and five losses.
Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Shubhdeep Deb, Abhishek Borikar, Ishan Patel, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Yudhvir Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Anuj Pandit, Iftikhar Hussain, Aamir Manzoor, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Momin Alinaki, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Sarju Shekh, Alexandros Thomatos, Usman Ansar, Yash Patel
Trilochan Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Happy Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Harkamal Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Manvir Singh, Amanbir Singh Sran, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Ali Rafiq, Davinder Singh, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Gurvinder Singh
Considering the recent run of form, our RSCC vs FCC Dream11 prediction is that Raval Sporting CC will come out on top in this contest.
