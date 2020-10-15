RSCC Vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Raval Sporting CC and Gracia CC are slated to feature in the 13th league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our RSCC vs GCC match prediction, RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team and the probable RSCC vs GCC playing 11. The RSCC vs GCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
The high-octane tournament has already showcased fast-paced thrilling T10 matches as teams battle it out to accumulate winning points on the table. Raval Sporting CC and Garcia CC will commence their campaign on Thursday as both teams look to start their run in the competition positively. A victory here will set the tone for the teams going in into the tournament. Both sides have proven and exciting players in their ranks as fans are up for yet another entertaining cricket match.
🏏🇪🇸 European Cricket Series Roadshow moves promptly from Czech Republic to Spain. Check out all the latest news ahead of European Cricket Series Barcelona on https://t.co/6PLADFbASj starting Monday 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/rm2eltUS0U— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 9, 2020
Wicket-keepers: K. Lal
Batsmen: A. Rathod, H. Sodhi, N. Bathani, N. Patel
All-rounders: G. Mahyavanshi (captain), M. Singh (vice-captain), U. Patel
Bowlers: G. Singh, T. Singh, V. Kumar
As per our RSCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction, RSCC will be favourites to win the match.
