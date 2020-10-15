RSCC Vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Raval Sporting CC and Gracia CC are slated to feature in the 13th league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our RSCC vs GCC match prediction, RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team and the probable RSCC vs GCC playing 11. The RSCC vs GCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RSCC vs GCC Live: RSCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction and preview

The high-octane tournament has already showcased fast-paced thrilling T10 matches as teams battle it out to accumulate winning points on the table. Raval Sporting CC and Garcia CC will commence their campaign on Thursday as both teams look to start their run in the competition positively. A victory here will set the tone for the teams going in into the tournament. Both sides have proven and exciting players in their ranks as fans are up for yet another entertaining cricket match.

🏏🇪🇸 European Cricket Series Roadshow moves promptly from Czech Republic to Spain. Check out all the latest news ahead of European Cricket Series Barcelona on https://t.co/6PLADFbASj starting Monday 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/rm2eltUS0U — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 9, 2020

RSCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team

RSCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction: RSCC squad for RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team

Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Sarju Sheikh, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Alexandros Thomatos, Unnatkumar Patel.

RSCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction: GCC squad for RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team

Alumdar Hussain, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Christian Munoz-Mills, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Harkamal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Heera Mahey, Karandeep Singh, Jujhar Singh, Faran Afzal, Lovely Singh, Maninderjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Varinder Singh, Mukhtair Singh, Aditya Thakur, Prabal Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Rana.

RSCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team

M. Singh

K. Lal

G. Mahyavanshi, N. Bathani

RSCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction: RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K. Lal

Batsmen: A. Rathod, H. Sodhi, N. Bathani, N. Patel

All-rounders: G. Mahyavanshi (captain), M. Singh (vice-captain), U. Patel

Bowlers: G. Singh, T. Singh, V. Kumar

RSCC vs GCC live: RSCC vs GCC match prediction

As per our RSCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction, RSCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RSCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction, RSCC vs GCC top picks and RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RSCC vs GCC match prediction and RSCC vs GCC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

