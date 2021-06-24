RST Vs AUK Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

Match 37 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Royal Strikers and the Atlas UTC Knights at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Thursday, June 24. Here is our RST vs AUK Dream11 prediction, RST vs AUK Dream11 team and RST vs AUK scorecard.

RST vs AUK match preview

Royal Strikers' chance of qualifying for the knockout is already diminished as they have already lost all their six matches played so far. The remaining matches provide them with an opportunity to salvage some pride before the tournament comes to an end. The team played their previous two matches against Southern Crusaders which they won by 7 wickets and 10 wickets respectively.

Atlas UTC Knights, on the other hand, are currently second on the points table with five wins and one loss from the six matches played so far. A win for Atlas UTC Knights in the upcoming two matches will see them taking the top spot. While AUK eye for the top spot on the league table, the Royal Strikers will look to stop their opponents from doing so and also register their first win in the campaign.

RST vs AUK weather report and pitch report

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the RST vs AUK prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the RST vs AUK match, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

RST vs AUK player record

For Royal Strikers, the performance from Livin Varghese and Savio Thomas has been good so far in the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and guide them to victories. On the other hand, the Atlas UTC Knights will look up to Basil George and Bose Paul do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

RST vs AUK Dream11 team

RST vs AUK Dream11 prediction

As per our RST vs AUK Dream11 prediction, AUK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RST vs AUK player record and as a result, the RST vs AUK best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RST vs AUK Dream11 team and RST vs AUK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode