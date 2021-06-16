RST Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

The 9th match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Royal Strikers and Marsa at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 16. Here is our RST vs MAR Dream11 prediction, RST vs MAR Dream11 team, RST vs MAR scorecard and RST vs MAR opener.

RST vs MAR match preview

The Royal Strikers did not have a great start to the tournament, losing both their opening matches on Day 1 of the ECS tournament. The team face the American University of Malta in a doubleheader and was crushed by 72 runs and 7 wickets respectively. The Strikers would look to put the loss behind and win both matches against Marsa to get their season back on track. Marsa is the defending champions and will look to start their title defense with a bang. The team has talented cricketers in their ranks, who will be ready to add more misery over their struggling opponents.

Speaking about the tournament, 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days. Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand, Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings and Swieqi United.

RST vs MAR weather report and pitch report

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the RST vs MAR prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the RST vs MAR opener, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

RST vs MAR player record

For Royal Strikers, the performance from Sabin Thomas and Savio Thomas was not upto the mark in the previous contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures against defending champion Marsa and provide them with their first win. On the other hand, Marsa will look up to Nowell Khosla and Waseem Abbas to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

RST vs MAR Dream11 team

RST vs MAR Dream11 prediction

As per our RST vs MAR Dream11 prediction, MAR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RST vs MAR player record and as a result, the RST vs MAR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RST vs MAR Dream11 team and RST vs MAR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

