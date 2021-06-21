RST Vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

Match 27 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Royal Strikers and the Southern Crusaders at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, June 21. Here is our RST vs SOC Dream11 prediction, RST vs SOC Dream11 team, RST vs SOC scorecard and RST vs SOC opener.

RST vs SOC match preview

Both the teams are not having the best of the tournament having lost all their matches to date due to which both teams occupy the bottom two spots on the points table. Southern Crusaders have played well, however, the team suffered defeats in a very close battle. RST on the other hand have looked like the weakest team among the two teams and will struggle to beat SOC in today's doubleheader. With both the teams desperate for a win the match should be an entertaining one.



Speaking about the tournament 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days. Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings, Swieqi United.

RST vs SOC weather report and pitch report

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the RST vs SOC prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the pitch the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

RST vs SOC player record

For Royal Strikers, the performance from Jayson Jerome and Savio Thomas will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and help them keep hold of an unbeaten start. On the other hand, Southern Crusaders will look up to Ryan Bazstianz and Zeshan Yousef to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have had a decent tournament so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

RST vs SOC Dream11 team



RST vs SOC Dream11 prediction

As per our RST vs SOC Dream11 prediction, RST will come out on top in this contest.

Note The RST vs SOC player record and as a result, the RST vs SOC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RST vs SOC Dream11 team and RST vs SOC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

