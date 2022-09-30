RSWS 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Rewinds Clock With Sublime Cover Drive Against Brett Lee

India legends entered the finals of the Road Safety World Series tournament (RSWS 2022) on Thursday after registering a 5-wicket win over Australia Legends in the first semi-final. An unbeaten knock of 90 runs from Naman Ojha and Irfan Pathan's cameo knock at the end took the team past the finish line. The match also witnessed a mouthwatering matchup between Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee. Tendulkar turned back the clock with a trademark cover drive shot of the former Australia pacer in the first over itself.

Sachin Tendulkar's boundary of Brett Lee takes fans back in time

India Legends bowlers restricted Australia to 171/6 in their 20 overs. With 172 runs to chase, Naman Ojha opened the innings alongside Sachin Tendulkar for India Legends. Tendulkar got the strike on the fourth ball of the opening over. Brett Lee managed to beat Tendulkar with an outswinger delivery. The fifth delivery of the over saw the India Legends captain getting beaten again by an out-swinging delivery. However, Tendulkar got the better of Lee in the final delivery of the first over by scoring a boundary from a classic cover drive. However, the 49-year-old's innings could not play big innings after getting out for just 10 runs with Nathan Reardon claiming his wicket.

India Legends vs Australia Legends match highlights

The India Legends vs Australia Legends match was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday after rain played spoilsport in Raipur. Australia had reached 136/5 in 17 overs by the time the rain interfered. India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday won the toss and opted to field. After a solid start from skipper Shane Watson and Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk tried pushing Australia to a big total with his explosive knock. However, Abhimanyu Mithun managed to dismiss him for 46 runs off 26 balls. Cameron White was batting at 6 while Brad Haddin remained unbeaten on 1.

Australia Legends resumed their innings with the overnight pair putting up a partnership of 40 runs in 18 balls taking the team's total to 171/5. After India Legends got off to a good start courtesy of Naman Ojha's attacking innings. After Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed, India Legends then lost Suresh Raina. However, in-form Ojha along with Yuvraj Singh put India on top in the match. Wickets of Yuvraj, Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan did put innings off the track, but Irfan Pathan unleashed himself and single-handedly finished the match for the team. Irfan stayed unbeaten on 37 off 12 balls, while Ojha remained unbeaten on 90 off 62 balls.