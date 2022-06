RTW Vs ITT: TNPL 2022 Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head Record, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI

Match 6 of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will see Ruby Trichy Warriors lock horns against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans at Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday. Ruby Trichy Warriors have already registered their first win in the season and will be looking for another one in tonight's game. Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, will look to win the game in order to start their season on a high.

RTW vs ITT: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides, they have played a total of five matches against one another so far in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans currently have an upper hand over Ruby Trichy Warriors with three wins in five matches. Ruby Trichy Warriors have won one match, while one game has ended in a tie.

RTW vs ITT: Dream 11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Adithya Ganesh, Amit Sathvik

Batters: Murali Vijay, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Nidish Rajagopal (c)

All-rounders: M. Mohammed, Antony Dhas, Ajay Krishna (vc)

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, R Rajkumar, D Chandrasekar

Wicketkeepers: Adithya Ganesh, Tushar Raheja

Batters: Murali Vijay (c), Nidish Rajagopal, Srikkanth Anirudha, Mohammed Adnan Khan

All-rounders: Antony Dhas, Ajay Krishna (vc)

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, Gowtham Thamarai, Yash Arun Mozhi

RTW vs ITT: Predicted Playing XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Amit Sathvik, Murali Vijay, Nidish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Mohammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, P Saravana-Kumar, Rahil Shah (captain), M Poiyamozhi, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Ajay Krishna.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Srikkanth Anirudha (captain), Abhishek Hegde, Maan Bafna, Francis Rokins, M.Mohammed, R Rajkumar, S Manigandan, Aswin Crist, Mohan Prasath, Gowtham Thamarai.

RTW vs ITT: Full squads

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Adithya Ganesh (wk), Ajay Krishna, Akash Sumra, Amit Sathvik, Antony Dhas, Atheeq Ur Rahman, R Ganesh, Gokul Moorthi, Hemanth Kumar, Muhammed Adnan Khan, N Niranjan, M Poiyamozhi, Nidhish Rajagopal, MS Sanjay, S Santosh Shiv, P Saravana Kumar, Rahil Shah (c), P Sugendhiran, Murali Vijay, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Anirudha Srikkanth (c), Subramanian Anand, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham, Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist A, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, M Mohammed, Sharun Kumar, Parthasarathy G, Saathiyaannaryan L, Mohan Prasath S, Maan K Bafna, R Rajkumar, Natarajan ST, Dinesh Karthik, Selvam Suresh Kumar, B Arunkumar.

Image: TNPL/Facebook/IdreamTiruppurTamizhans