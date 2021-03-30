RUB Vs AMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women’s T20 Match Preview

Quick links:
Team Ruby (RUB) and Team Amber (AMB) will collide in the ninth match of the Kerala Women's T20 League on Wednesday, March 31 at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction, probable RUB vs AMB playing 11 and RUB vs AMB Dream11 team.
Team Ruby are currently at the third spot of the Kerala Women's T20 League standings with four points. Akshaya Sadanandan and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing a game each. Team Amber, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with the same four points, but with a win-loss record of 1-2.
Akshaya Sadanandan A, Najla Noushad, Mrudhula Suresh, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Shani Sasidharan T, Jilu George, Soniya Babu, Sreekrishna Haridas, Aswathy Mol, Gayathri S, Ragi Mohan, Ajanya T P, Nithuna K R, Anaswara Santosh, Aleena Ann Joy, Drisya, Gopika Gayathri Devi.
Jincy George, Aleena Surendran M, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sruthi TP, Athira Sanal, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy, Diya Gireesh, Sneha K R, Deepthi J S, Aleena M P, Yadhu Priya, Binisha V, Arya Baby, Anusree Anilkumar, Devika Krishna Kumar
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Team Ruby will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The RUB vs AMB match prediction and RUB vs AMB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RUB vs AMB Dream11 team and RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
