Last Updated:

RUB Vs AMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women’s T20 Match Preview

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Team Ruby (RUB) and Team Amber (AMB) will collide in the ninth match of the Kerala Women's T20 League on Wednesday, March 31.

Written By
Adil Khan
RUB vs AMB dream11 prediction

Team Ruby (RUB) and Team Amber (AMB) will collide in the ninth match of the Kerala Women's T20 League on Wednesday, March 31 at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction, probable RUB vs AMB playing 11 and RUB vs AMB Dream11 team.

READ | TRA vs VEN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Venice 2021 match preview

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: RUB vs AMB Dream11 preview

Team Ruby are currently at the third spot of the Kerala Women's T20 League standings with four points. Akshaya Sadanandan and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing a game each. Team Amber, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with the same four points, but with a win-loss record of 1-2.

READ | SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Emirates D10 League match preview

RUB vs AMB live: RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
  • Time: 10:00 AM IST
  • Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

 

READ | DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 match preview

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Squad list for RUB vs AMB Dream11 team

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Team Ruby squad

Akshaya Sadanandan A, Najla Noushad, Mrudhula Suresh, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Shani Sasidharan T, Jilu George, Soniya Babu, Sreekrishna Haridas, Aswathy Mol, Gayathri S, Ragi Mohan, Ajanya T P, Nithuna K R, Anaswara Santosh, Aleena Ann Joy, Drisya, Gopika Gayathri Devi.

READ | SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 match preview

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Team Amber squad

Jincy George, Aleena Surendran M, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sruthi TP, Athira Sanal, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy, Diya Gireesh, Sneha K R, Deepthi J S, Aleena M P, Yadhu Priya, Binisha V, Arya Baby, Anusree Anilkumar, Devika Krishna Kumar

 

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for RUB vs AMB Dream11 team

  • Team Ruby: Akshaya Sadanandan, Ajanya T P, Mrudhula Suresh
  • Team Amber: Ansu Sunil, Jincy George, Diya Gireesh

 

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: RUB vs AMB Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Deepthi J S
  • Batswomen: Akshaya Sadanandan A, Shani Sasidharan T, Ansu Sunil, Aleena Surendran M
  • All-Rounders: Ajanya T P, Najla Noushad, Jincy George
  • Bowlers: Mrudhula Suresh, Aswathy Mol, Diya Gireesh

 

RUB vs AMB live: RUB vs AMB match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Team Ruby will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RUB vs AMB match prediction and RUB vs AMB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RUB vs AMB Dream11 team and RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT