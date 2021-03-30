RUB Vs AMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women’s T20 Match Preview

Team Ruby (RUB) and Team Amber (AMB) will collide in the ninth match of the Kerala Women's T20 League on Wednesday, March 31 at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction, probable RUB vs AMB playing 11 and RUB vs AMB Dream11 team.

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: RUB vs AMB Dream11 preview

Team Ruby are currently at the third spot of the Kerala Women's T20 League standings with four points. Akshaya Sadanandan and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing a game each. Team Amber, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with the same four points, but with a win-loss record of 1-2.

RUB vs AMB live: RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Squad list for RUB vs AMB Dream11 team

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Team Ruby squad

Akshaya Sadanandan A, Najla Noushad, Mrudhula Suresh, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Shani Sasidharan T, Jilu George, Soniya Babu, Sreekrishna Haridas, Aswathy Mol, Gayathri S, Ragi Mohan, Ajanya T P, Nithuna K R, Anaswara Santosh, Aleena Ann Joy, Drisya, Gopika Gayathri Devi.

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Team Amber squad

Jincy George, Aleena Surendran M, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sruthi TP, Athira Sanal, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy, Diya Gireesh, Sneha K R, Deepthi J S, Aleena M P, Yadhu Priya, Binisha V, Arya Baby, Anusree Anilkumar, Devika Krishna Kumar

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for RUB vs AMB Dream11 team

Team Ruby: Akshaya Sadanandan, Ajanya T P, Mrudhula Suresh

Team Amber: Ansu Sunil, Jincy George, Diya Gireesh

RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction: RUB vs AMB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Deepthi J S

Batswomen: Akshaya Sadanandan A, Shani Sasidharan T, Ansu Sunil, Aleena Surendran M

All-Rounders: Ajanya T P, Najla Noushad, Jincy George

Bowlers: Mrudhula Suresh, Aswathy Mol, Diya Gireesh

RUB vs AMB live: RUB vs AMB match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Team Ruby will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RUB vs AMB match prediction and RUB vs AMB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RUB vs AMB Dream11 team and RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva