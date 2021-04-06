RUB Vs AMB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Kerala Women's T20 League Semi-final 1 Preview

Team Ruby and Team Amber will collide in the 1st semi-final match of the Kerala Women's T20 League on Wednesday, April 7 at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction, probable RUB vs AMB playing 11 and RUB vs AMB Dream11 team.

Team Ruby performed great in the league stage winning five out of their seven matches, while Team Amber could only manage to win only three matches out of the seven matches. Team Ruby in their previous encounter comfortably defeated Team Amber. T Shani put up an outstanding all-round performance, scoring 63 runs and also picking up a wicket Ragi Mohan and Ajanya TP also chipped in by taking two wickets each.



On the other hand, Team Amber did not bat really well and will be aiming to put up a better show this time around. In the last match between these two teams, JS Deepthi only managed to put up a fight scoring 40 runs. Anushree Anil Kumar bowled decently, grabbing the only wicket of that innings.

RUB: Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Drisya

AMB: Jincy George, Aleena Surendran M, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sruthi TP, Athira Sanal, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy, Diya Gireesh, Sneha K R, Deepthi J S, Aleena M P, Yadhu Priya, Binisha V, Arya Baby, Anusree Anilkumar, Devika Krishna Kumar

As per our RUB vs AMB Dream11 prediction, RUB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RUB vs AMB match prediction and RUB vs AMB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RUB vs AMB Dream11 team and RUB vs AMB Dream11 predictions do not guarantee positive results.

