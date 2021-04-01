RUB Vs SAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women's T20 2021 Preview

Team Ruby will take on Team Sapphire in the 12th match of the Kerala Women's T20 tournament, 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on April 1. Here is our RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction, RUB vs SAP Dream11 team and RUB vs SAP Dream11 top picks. The RUB vs SAP live match will be on FanCode.

RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the Kerala Women's T20 League at its halfway stage, Team Ruby and Team Sapphire will lock horns for the second time this season. Coming into this game, Team Ruby will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their first match of the tournament - which saw Sapphire defeat them by six wickets. With 73 and 72 run victories over Team Emerald and Team Pearl in their next two games, Ruby and a 4 wicket loss to Team Amber in their last game, Ruby are currently in 2nd place on the table with 8 points and a net run rate of +1.516.

Meanwhile, having started their campaign at the Kerala Women's T20 League with a win over Ruby, Team Sapphire have gone from strength to strength, defeating Team Amber (by 8 wickets), Pearl (by 8 runs) and Emerald (by 1 wicket) to remain undefeated at the tournament so far. Currently at the top of the table with 16 points, a net run rate of +0.619 and a win streak of four games, Team Sapphire will be the favourites to win this match and strengthen their hold over the top spot on the table.

RUB vs SAP playing 11 prediction

Team Ruby - Shani T, Jilu George, Akshaya A, Ajanya TP, Aswathy Mol AJ, Mrudhula VS, Najla CMC, Sreekrishna Haridas, Soniya Babu, Jayalekshmi Dev, Gayathri S

Team Sapphire - HU Bhoomika, CK Maneesha, Siha Santosh, Alka A Suresh-I, AK Aiswarya, S Sajana, KS Sayoojya, Sandra Suren, KK Aparna, Vinaya Surendran, Anju Rajan-I

RUB vs SAP Key Players

Team Ruby - Shani T, Jilu George, Aswathy Mol AJ

Team Sapphire - CK Maneesha, Siha Santosh, Sandra Suren

RUB vs SAP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: CK Maneesha (VC)

Batswomen: HU Bhoomika, Siha Santosh, Shani T (C), Akshaya A

Allrounders: S Sajana, KK Aparna, Najla CMC

Bowlers: Aswathy Mol AJ, Mrudhula VS, Sandra Suren

RUB vs SAP match prediction

According to our RUB vs SAP match prediction, Team Sapphire will win this match.

Note: The RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction and RUB vs SAP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RUB vs SAP Dream11 team and RUB vs SAP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: KCA Cricket Twitter