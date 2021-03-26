RUB Vs SAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women’s T20 Preview

Team Ruby (RUB) and Team Sapphire (SAP) will collide in the opening match of the Kerala Women’s T20 on Saturday, March 27 at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction, probable RUB vs SAP playing 11 and RUB vs SAP Dream11 team.

RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction: RUB vs SAP Dream11 preview

The opening game of the Kerala Women’s T20 is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Team Ruby will enter Sanatana Dharma College Ground with Drisya being their top batswomen and Mrudhula Suresh leading their bowling attack. Meanwhile, Team Sapphire will depend on Sajeevan Sajana, Alka A Suresh and Anju Rajan to come out on top.

RUB vs SAP live: RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction: Squad list for RUB vs SAP Dream11 team

RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction: Team Ruby squad

Akshaya Sadanandan, Najla Noushad, Mrudhula Suresh, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Shani Sasidharan, Jilu George, Soniya Babu, Sreekrishna Haridas, Aswathy Mol, Gayathri S, Ragi Mohan, Ajanya T P, Nithuna K R, Anaswara Santosh, Aleena Ann Joy, Drisya, Gopika Gayathri Devi

RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction: Team Sapphire squad

Anju Rajan, Sayoojya Salilan, Sajeevan Sajana, Bhoomika Umbarje, Maneesha C K, Alka A Suresh, Aiswarya A K, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Aparna K K, Aswathy M, Chilthanya J, Vinaya Surendran, Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, Nandini P T, Arathi Ravi

RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction: Top picks for RUB vs SAP Dream11 team

Team Ruby: Drisya, Sreekrishna Haridas, Mrudhula Suresh

Team Sapphire: Sajeevan Sajana, Alka A Suresh, Anju Rajan

RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction: RUB vs SAP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Maneesha C K

Batsmen: Sajeevan Sajana, Siha Santosh, Drisya, Shani Sasidharan

All-Rounders: Alka A Suresh, Sreekrishna Haridas, Najla Noushad

Bowlers: Anju Rajan, Bhoomika Umbarje, Mrudhula Suresh

RUB vs SAP live: RUB vs SAP match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Team Sapphire will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RUB vs SAP match prediction and RUB vs SAP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RUB vs SAP Dream11 team and RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

