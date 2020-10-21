Running Faster, Feeling Fresher And Not Afraid To Get Out: Dhawan Speaks On Purple Patch

In rampaging form, Delhi opener Shikhar Dawan says he is running faster, feeling fresher, and has no fear of being dismissed this IPL season. Dhawan has scored two consecutive IPL hundreds, the first to achieve the feat, and slammed two fifties as well, making it a season to remember for him so far.

'This is the first...': Shikhar Dhawan

"I have been playing for 13 years, and this is the first (back-to-back hundreds). So, really happy," said Dhawan after the unbeaten 106 off 61 balls, albeit in a lost cause against Punjab on Tuesday. "I keep my mindset quite positive. Just look to score runs, and not think the pitch is doing this or that. I play with courage. I am not afraid to get out," he added dissecting his approach to batting. "We were lucky we got so much time off so it allowed me to refresh myself both mentally and physically. I am running faster, feeling fresher."

The start of the tournament wasn't all that great for him but Dhawan said even when he wasn't getting a big score, he was hitting the ball as well as one can. "I was hitting the ball well but I wasn't converting those 20s into 50s. Once you do that, you take that confidence into the next game," he said.

A third loss in the tournament didn't really make a dent in the Shreyas Iyer-led side's fortunes as it is still leading the eight-team standings with 14 points from 10 games.

"The boys have been playing well in other games. Today I had to take responsibility on myself. It is good that I am scoring consistently so you carry it into the next games," said Dhawan, who remained not out on 101 in the win over Chennai in a previous match.

The senior India opener said the defeat to the 2014 finalists is a learning experience for the table-toppers going into the business end of the tournament.

"We are going to have a discussion and see where we can improve. Of course, it is going to be learning. This is not going to put us down. Just take our lessons, and come back stronger," Dhawan said. Shreyas Iyer & Co. will next play the two-time winners Kolkata in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL)

