Ruturaj Gaikwad Left Out Of India's Playing XI Vs SL For 1st T20I; BCCI Tells Fans Why

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an official update to explain why opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was left out of the squad for the first India vs Sri Lanka T20I that is currently taking place at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The IND VS SL T20I series will constitute three matches. The second T20I will take place on Saturday, February 26, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, while the third T20I will take place on Sunday, February 27, at the same venue. All matches will begin live at 7:00 PM IST.

BCCI provides update on Ruturaj Gaikwad's exclusion

Taking to their official Twitter handle on Thursday, the BCCI wrote, "Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is examining him." Fans will hope that the severity of the injury is not serious and that the 25-year old returns for the rest of the India vs Sri Lanka T20Is.

UPDATE - Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is examining him.@Paytm #INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2022

Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field in the first T20I of the three-match series against India here on Thursday. India made as many as six changes to the playing XI that last played against West Indies with Deepak Hooda being handed his maiden T20I cap. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for white-ball series against West Indies, and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was recovering from an injury in the last two months, made a comeback as did Sanju Samson.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also found a place in the playing XI. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, missed out after suffering a wrist injury. For Sri Lanka, Dinesh Chandimal came in for Kusal Mendis, while Jeffrey Vandersay replaced Maheesh Theekshana.

Teams