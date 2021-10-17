Ruturaj Gaikwad Receives Grand Welcome From Mother After IPL Heroics; Watch Video

IPL-winning player Ruturaj Gaikwad was met with delight and jubilation when he returned home after a successful season with Chennai Super Kings. Gaikwad, who lives in Pune, Maharashtra, arrived on Sunday from the United Arab Emirates, where he was playing in the second phase of IPL 2021. The 24-year-old was greeted by his family and friends who had gathered outside his home to offer him a grand welcome. Gaikwad is shown receiving a traditional welcome from his mother in a video published by CSK's official Twitter handle.

Gaikwad in IPL 2021

Gaikwad finished the recently-concluded edition of the Indian Premier League as the highest run-getter. He scored a total of 635 runs in 16 games at an average of 45.35, including four half-centuries. Gaikwad's brilliant run with the bat ensured CSK its fourth IPL title. Gaikwad won the Orange Cap this season as he surpassed KL Rahul on the leaderboard in the final game of the competition. Before coming into the final, Gaikwad needed 24 runs to surpass KL Rahul in the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2021.

Gaikwad started his final innings of IPL 2021 by smashing Shakib Al Hassan for a boundary in the very first over. He then went on to hit two more fours to reach 25 off 17 balls and overtook KL Rahul in the Orange Cap race. Gaikwad was eventually dismissed by Sunil Narine for 32 off 27 balls but he had already fired the shot at Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai Super Kings on Friday beat Kolkata Knight Riders to win the 14th edition of the cash-rich league in the UAE. After losing the toss, CSK were asked to bat first by the Eoin Morgan-led side. CSK posted a mammoth total of 192 runs in 20 overs. KKR, on the other hand, suffered a dramatic batting collapse yet again as their middle-order batters failed to fire in the season finale. CSK won the game by 27 runs courtesy of some brilliant batting performances especially from Faf du Plessis, who smashed 86 off 59 balls.

Image: CSK, Twitter/@BCCI