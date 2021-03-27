Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals How Skipper MS Dhoni's Advice Revived His Fortunes In IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has revealed how skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's advice helped him turnaround his season last year. Gaikwad had made his IPL debut last year where he was dismissed for a duck. He had also failed to rediscover his rhythm initially (first three games with only five runs to his name) but then made a tremendous impact with consecutive half-centuries at the backend of CSK's campaign as they did not finish as the wooden-spooners in the season gone by.

'Dhoni told me to enjoy my cricket': Ruturaj Gaikwad

"Dhoni told me to enjoy my cricket and not think about the result, just enjoy the atmosphere, be calm, and once I got my eye in he was confident that I'd be able to make an impact," the Maharashtra batsman was quoted as saying by the CSK website. READ | Ruturaj Gaikwad joins MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu in Chennai; fans shower love to youngster

"I think it was a good reminder for me because all I was looking for was the result and not thinking about the process. So it helped me a lot coming from him," Gaikwad added.

'Stay neutral in both situations': Gaikwad

At the same time, the Pune-based cricketer also added MS Dhoni had told him that there will be good and bad days in cricket as in life and it is important to stay neutral in both situations.

"One of the important lessons I learned from Dhoni is that there will be good and bad days in cricket, as in life, but what really matters is how honest you are to yourself, stay neutral in both situations and accept the fact that every day won't be your day. But whenever it's your day it's important to try and make it count," he signed off.

Gaikwad finished Dream11 IPL 2020 with 204 runs from six matches that he got to feature in for the franchise at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 120.71 including three half-centuries.

CSK in IPL 2021

The MS Dhoni-led side will kickstart their campaign against last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. Meanwhile, CSK will be hoping to go all the way in the 2021 season. The 'Yellow Army' had a forgettable outing in the previous edition as they were the first team to be eliminated from the competition and at the same time, it was also the first time that the Chennai-based franchise did not make it to the playoffs of the marquee tournament since its inception in 2008.

(With PTI Inputs)