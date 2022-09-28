Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals MS Dhoni's Powerful Words Before CSK Debut; 'He Was Very Clear'

Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad has revealed what MS Dhoni said to him ahead of his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020. Gaikwad recalled that Dhoni told him to just be in the moment and enjoy the game before his maiden game for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in 2020. Gaikwad said it was a huge achievement for him to represent the franchise as a lot of great players have been part of the CSK dressing room. Gaikwad was part of the CSK team that won IPL 2021. He finished the season as the highest run-scorer, winning the Orange Cap for the first time.

Gaikwad reveals Dhoni's advice ahead of CSK debut

"When I made my debut, he (MS Dhoni) was very clear. He said to enjoy the game. Representing this franchise is a huge achievement, a lot of great players have been part of this dressing room, and a lot of greats have been involved with this franchise. So, I think he just said that 'You just need to be in that moment and enjoy it'," Gaikwad said.

"I really need to be thankful and grateful that I was in a really good team which has a very good environment. Also, having MS Dhoni around me helped a lot as well. In that process, I never felt that I was having a setback. If I look back now, yes, I had failures to start off with, but the management, the team, and the coach made me feel (good). I would give a lot of credit to the whole CSK team, the captain and coach," he added.

Gaikwad's IPL career

Gaikwad made his Indian Premier League debut in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich tournament. The right-handed batter played only six matches in his first year in the competition, where he scored 204 runs at an average of 51.00 and with a strike rate of 120.71. Gaikwad has so far played a total of 36 matches in the IPL and has scored 1207 runs at an average of 37.72 and with a strike rate of 130.35. He has one century and 10 half-centuries to his name.

Gaikwad's India A career

Gaikwad was last seen in action during the second unofficial ODI match between India A and New Zealand A. Gaikwad scored 30 runs in the match to help India A win by 4 wickets. In the first ODI of the same series, Gaikwad scored 40 runs with the bat as India A won the game by 7 wickets. Earlier, the 25-year-old scored 108 and 94 runs in the third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A. He scored 21 and 5 runs in the first and second games, respectively.

Gaikwad's India career

As far as Gaikwad's international career is concerned, the Pune-based cricketer has scored 135 runs from 9 matches at an average of 16.87 and with a strike rate of 123.85. Out of those 9 games, Gaikwad has played five matches against South Africa, two against Sri Lanka, and one each against Ireland and West Indies. Gaikwad has only one half-century in the format, which he scored against South Africa in June this year.

