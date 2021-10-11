Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares MS Dhoni's Advice On 'what Separates A Good Player From Normal'

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday qualified for the IPL 2021 final courtesy of the brilliant team effort and outstanding batting effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, and MS Dhoni's cameo at the end. Ruturaj Gaikwad's performance has been outstanding for the CSK especially in the IPL 2021 as he is the top run-getter for the 'Men In Yellow' in the tournament. Even in the DC vs CSK qualifier, Gaikwad impressed everyone as he amassed 70 runs in 50 balls for which he was chosen as the Man of the Match.

During a conversation with broadcasters on Star Sports, Gaikwad talked about his conversation with MS Dhoni and his advice on batting till the last and finishing the game for the team. Gaikwad who scored the first century of his IPL career against Rajasthan went back to the pavilion as not-out.

'Every time Dhoni tries to encourage me,' says Ruturaj Gaikwad

Reflecting upon his batting in IPL and especially against Delhi Capitals, Gaikwad said, "It's just normal. Just go through normal routines whatever you have been following throughout the tournament and just try and stay neutral. Each and every game you start from 0, so it's important to start again and start fresh and be up for a challenge whatever it is. Powerplay was a crucial stage and the wicket was holding a little bit. We had to get off to a good start. Robin batted really well, he took on the bowlers and it got a little bit easier for me to stay till the end and bat throughout the innings."

Gaikwad further revealed MS Dhoni's advice to him especially when it comes to batting through the innings and what separates good players from normal ones.

"At times, you have to take the odd risk. I plan for 2-3 overs, think of who is likely to bowl and who I can target, big-short boundary, who I can target better. You have to be crystal clear, go through the process, take one over at a time and ensure that the required rate doesn't go up too much, and take it deep. Every time, Dhoni tries to encourage me and start afresh every game. Learn from every game and move forward. He said to try and finish the game. It is what separates good players from normal players. I am just looking to learn as much as possible till he is here and stay humble," added Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni praises Ruturaj Gaikwad after DC vs CSK Qualifier

Following the DC vs CSK Qualifier match, MS Dhoni heaped praise on Ruturaj Gaikwad and shared how he has become a good talent.

"Whenever we have a chat, it's always plain and simple. It's about what is going on and what he is thinking because it's very important to understand how well he has improved over the years. And also his game plan. He is somebody who is willing to bat 20 overs," said MS Dhoni.

"I had a conversation with him (Ruturaj) after one of the games. If you are an opener and having a good start, there is nothing that says you have to bat only 10 or 12 overs, why can't you bat 18, 19, or 20 overs. Right after that, he batted 20 overs, which means he is very eager to learn and he is somebody who plays authentic shots. He has done very well for himself, he is a good talent," added MS Dhoni.

