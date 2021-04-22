Ruturaj Gaikwad Trumps Faf Du Plessis Hilariously In CSK's Win Over KKR; Here Is How

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Courtesy of the commanding win over KKR, the CSK team 2021 climbed to the top of the table with three wins and a solitary loss from four games. Notably, this was CSK's third win on the trot.

Ruturaj Gaikwad steals limelight despite Faf du Plessis' heroics

There were many positives for the Men in Yellow from the game against KKR. But if there's one positive that CSK skipper MS Dhoni would relish the most, it would be the resurgence of young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK opener, who had taken the tournament by storm last year after scoring three consecutive fifties, didn't look the same fluent batsman this year as he registered scores of 5 (8), 5 (16) and 10 (13) in the first three matches.

However, on Wednesday, Ruturaj Gaikwad was back amongst the runs as he put the lean patch behind and scored a brilliant 64 off 42 balls. Gaikwad's knock was laced with six fours and four maximums. The Maharashtra-based cricketer put on a show as he enthralled the cricketing community with some glorious strokes. Gaikwad was equally supported by his opening partner Faf du Plessis who went on to remain unbeaten on 95 off 60 balls (none fours, four sixes).

Despite Faf du Plessis' heroics, it was Ruturaj Gaikwad who stole the limelight. The 24-year old's name started trending on Twitter as fans celebrated his return to form. Several reactions poured in as fans also got creative and ran a meme riot to laud the youngster. Here's a look at a few reactions.

KKR vs CSK scorecard

Having won the toss, CSK were invited to bat first by KKR. The Yellow Army accepted the invitation gleefully as they posted a massive total of 220/3 in their 20 overs. Out-of-form opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad was back amongst the runs as he scored a brilliant 64 off 42 balls.

However, it was CSK veteran Faf du Plessis who had a major impact on the KKR vs CSK scorecard. The South African scored a blistering 95 off just 60 balls to propel his side to an above-par total. In response, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar ran through Kolkata's top-order and ensured that KKR got off to a nightmarish start in their quest to chase the target of 220.

Chahar registered figures of 4/29 from his four overs. The Men in Purple and Gold were reduced to 31/5 inside the powerplay. Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins gave a tough fight to the CSK team 2021 by playing sensational knocks, however, the loss of wickets early on in the innings cost them big time as they were bowled out for 202, thus falling short by 18 runs. With three consecutive losses, KKR are placed at the sixth spot on the IPL 2021 points table with one win and three defeats from four games.

