Ruturaj Gaikwad Was Disappointed After Rahul Dravid Became NCA Chief; Excited To Regroup

The Chennai Super Kings' opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad recently got his maiden call-up in Team India as the BCCI on Thursday announced a 20-member squad who will be touring to Sri Lanka to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20. The team is reportedly going to be coached by Rahul Dravid during the 3-match ODI and T20I series. Now, Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad who was quoted by ESPNcricinfo has expressed his excitement to regroup with Rahul Dravid and also said that he was 'personally' disappointed when India's former cricketer was appointed as the Chief of National Cricket Academy (NCA).

'I was disappointed when Rahul Dravid was appointed as NCA chief'

Ruturaj Gaikwad who will be touring with Shikhar Dhawan & Co. to Sri Lanka expressed his excitement to regroup with his India A coach Rahul Dravid. Gaikwad revealed that when Rahul Dravid was appointed as the NCA Chief he was disappointed as will not be able to pick his brain.

"I am also really excited to train and spend a month under Rahul Dravid, who was our India A coach when I was part of the team two years ago. He was with us on three tours, and we started to get familiar with each other. So when he was appointed the National Cricket Academy chief, I was personally disappointed at not being able to pick his brains anymore. But now, getting a chance to do that will be very useful for me," said Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Rahul Dravid's term as India U-19 coach & NCA chief

Rahul Dravid had served as the head coach of India U-19 in back-to-back editions of the World Cup in 2016 & 2018 respectively. India had a dream run in the 2016 edition that was played in Bangladesh as they marched to the finals. However, they went down to a spirited West Indies team in a high-voltage summit clash. The team was led by wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan.

Two years later, a new look Indian U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw steamrolled all the teams and enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament that was hosted in New Zealand. In the end, the Boys In Blue overcame Australia in a one-sided finale to win their record fourth ICC U-19 World Cup title.

In August 2019, 'The Wall' was replaced by Former Saurashtra captain Sitanshu Kotak and ex-India seamer Paras Mhambrey as head coaches of India A and U-19 sides respectively and since then Rahul Dravid has been serving as the NCA (National Cricket Academy) chief.

As per reports, Rahul Dravid's appointment as the head of cricket operations at the NCA was to prepare the roadmap for India A and U-19 teams along with an up-gradation plan for the existing coaching module and that required him to stay more at the NCA even though he was free to travel for A or U-19 tours whenever he deemed necessary.

India's Full Squad against Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

(Image Credits: @KSCA Twitter/PTI)