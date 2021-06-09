RWA-W Vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Kwibuka Women's T20 Match Preview

Rwanda Women and Nigeria Women will play each other in Match 8 of the Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament 2021 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The match will commence at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday, June 9. Here's a look at RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction, RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 team, RWA-W vs NIG-W scorecard and RWA-W vs NIG-W player record.

RWA-W vs NIG-W match preview

Rwanda Women are currently third on the points table with one win and one loss from two matches played so far. The team started their campaign with a crushing 8 wicket win over Bostwana Women before losing to Namibia Women by 43 runs. On the other hand, Nigeria Women lost both the matches so far in the tournament. The team were handed 8 wicket defeat by Namibia in the first fixture before going down to Kenya Women by the same margin. The home team will start as favourites, while the Nigeria team could look to spring surprise by beating the home team.

Day FOUR of the Kwibuka T20 women's cricket tournament starts with the battle of the unbeaten sides at 9:30 a.m (CAT)



Later, hosts Rwanda will look to return to winning ways when they face #KwibukaT20 debutants Nigeria.



RWA-W vs NIG-W weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but no rain will be expected during the match which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction.

RWA-W vs NIG-W opener record

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at how RWA-W vs NIG-W opener has fared so far in the tournament. For Rwanda Women, the performance from Diane Dusabemungu and Gisele Ishimwe has been disappointing in the two matches played so far. The team will hope for these two players to do well in the upcoming match and provide them with a solid start. On the other hand, Nigeria Women's team openers Kehinde Abdulquadri and Abigail Igbobie have not played well for the team in both matches and will be expected to provide to do well in this match.

RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 team

RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction

As per our RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction, RWA-W will come out on top in this contest.

