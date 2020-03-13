SA-50 Vs ENG-50 Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Over-50 WC Match Details

South Africa Over-50s will face England Over-50s in the 11th match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2019/20. The SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match will be played at Jacques Kallis Oval, Wynberg Boys High School, Cape Town on Friday, March 13 at 1:45 PM IST. Dave Callaghan will captain South Africa and Mark Alleyne will lead England in the SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match. Let us take a look at the SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction, SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 team, SA-50 vs ENG-50 match prediction, SA-50 vs ENG-50 playing 11 and all SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match details.

SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the SA-50 vs ENG-50 Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 team and SA-50 vs ENG-50 playing 11 will be formed -

SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction: South Africa Over-50s:

Dave Callaghan (captain), Alan Dawson, Dave Duncan, Neil Fusedale, Dave Holgate, Kenny Jackson, Louis Koen, Rodney Malamba, Mlungisi Ngece, Anwell Newman, Brad Player, Warne Rippon, Pieter Strydom, Nazeem White, Henry Williams, and Bruce Wilson.

SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction: England Over-50s:

Mark Alleyne (captain), Dave Burden, Sean Cooper, Andy Davis, Giles Ecclestone, Mehboob Eliahi, Mo Fayyaz, Stephen Foster, Mel Hussain, Gary Loveday, Hugh Leeke, Sultan Mahmood, Simon Myles, Jason Robinson, Mo Shahnawaz, and David Snellgrove.

SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 team: SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction

Here is the SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Dave Callaghan (Vice-Captain)

Batsmen: Mo Shahnawaz, Kenny Jackson, Dave Duncan

All-Rounders: Mark Alleyne (captain), Simon Myles, Bruce Wilson

Bowlers: Stephen Foster, Sean Cooper, David Snellgrove, Neil Fusedale

Please keep in mind that the SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction: SA-50 vs ENG-50 match prediction

South Africa's last match was against the Wales Over-50s side and they won by 193 runs. Their best batsmen were Alan Dawson and David Duncan. Their best bowlers were Mlungisi Ngece and Bruce Wilson. England's last match was against India Over-50s and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen were Stephen Foster and David Snellgrove. Their best bowlers were Sean Cooper and Stephen Foster.

The SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match can be expected to be won by South Africa Over-50s, according to our SA-50 vs ENG-50 match prediction.

SA-50 vs ENG-50 live after forming your SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 team

The SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match can be viewed on the PitchVision website after viewing the SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction. There is no television broadcast available for the SA-50 vs ENG-50 match in India.

