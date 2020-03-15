SA-50 Vs IND-50 Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And Over-50s WC Match Details

South Africa Over-50s will face India Over-50s in the Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2019/20. The SA-50 vs IND-50 live match will be played at Green Point CC on Sunday, March 15 at 1:45 PM IST. Dave Callaghan will captain South Africa and Shailender Singh will lead India in the SA-50 vs IND-50 live match. Let us take a look at the SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 prediction, SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 team, SA-50 vs IND-50 match prediction, SA-50 vs IND-50 playing 11 and all SA-50 vs IND-50 live match details.

SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the SA-50 vs ENG-50 Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 team and SA-50 vs IND-50 playing 11 will be formed -

SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 prediction: South Africa Over-50s

Dave Callaghan (captain), Alan Dawson, Dave Duncan, Neil Fusedale, Dave Holgate, Kenny Jackson, Louis Koen, Rodney Malamba, Mlungisi Ngece, Anwell Newman, Brad Player, Warne Rippon, Pieter Strydom, Nazeem White, Henry Williams, and Bruce Wilson.

SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction: India Over-50s

Verinder Bhoombla (WK), Sanjay Beri, PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan (C), Tushar Zaveri, Aadil Chagla, Shailender Singh, Preetinder Singh, Ashwani Arora, Pradeep Patel, Parak Ananta, Dilip Chavan, Thomas George, Fabion Heaton/Mayank Khandwal, Srikanth Satya

SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 team: SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 prediction

Here is the SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Dave Callaghan (Vice-Captain)

Batsmen: Iqbal Khan, Sanjay Beri, Dave Duncan, Warne Rippon

All-Rounders: PG Sundar, Pieter Strydom

Bowlers: Pradeep Patel, Srikanth, Henry Williams, Bruce Wilson

SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 prediction: SA-50 vs IND-50 match prediction

The SA-50 vs IND-50 live match can be expected to be won by India Over-50s, according to our SA-50 vs IND-50 match prediction.

SA-50 vs IND-50 live after forming your SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 team

The SA-50 vs IND-50 live match can be viewed on the PitchVision website after viewing the SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 prediction. There is no television broadcast available for the SA-50 vs ENG-50 match in India.

Please keep in mind that the SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.