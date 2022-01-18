SA Batter Opens Up On Verbal Spat With Rishabh Pant; 'Offence Is Taken And Not Given'

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa, which ended with the latter winning the series 2-1 and denying the Men in Blue a chance to win their first-ever Test series in India, produced many memorable moments, which eventually became some of the biggest talking points regarding the series. One such moment was witnessed during the second Test match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg when Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen and Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were involved in a heated exchange of words. The verbal altercation ended up working in the favour of the home side as they won the final two Tests of the series after losing the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Meanwhile, South African cricketer van der Dussen spoke to ESPN after the Proteas' series triumph and revealed his view on the war of words with Pant. Citing his competitive nature because of growing in Pretoria, where the cricket system is very hostile in terms of verbal altercation, the 32-year-old cricketer admitted he enjoyed his altercation with Pant. “I'm always the type of guy - I play hard on the field. I'm obviously never going to be personal. It was a moment of me asking Rishabh [Pant] a few questions. Maybe he didn't enjoy it too much. I'm not sure why but there was certainly no hostility from my end. Maybe the way he took it - offence is taken and not given,” he added.

What happened during the altercation between both players?

The Proteas cricketer was fielding at the short leg on Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test, when he asked a few tough questions to Rishabh Pant, who had just come out to bat. Pant was heard asking van der Dussen to shut his mouth on the stump mics, as he went back to the pavilion on a duck after hitting an unnecessary shot to experienced Proteas campaigner Kagiso Rabada. South Africa ended up bowling India out for 266 runs in their second batting innings and cruised to victory by chasing down the fourth inning target of 240 runs with ease.

Rassie van der Dussen's controversial dismissal on Day 2 of the Johannesburg Test

Earlier on Day 2 of the match, Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed by Indian allrounder Shardul Thakur as Pant contributed by taking a low catch behind the stumps. The batter started walking back to the pavilion as the umpire raised his finger and the play went into lunch. Replays suggested that the ball bounced off the ground before landing on the keeper’s gloves, however, it was later revealed after lunch that the third umpire didn’t find conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire’s decision. Latter during the Indian batting innings on Day 3, van der Dussen was asking questions about his dismissal to Pant, which prompted an angry reaction from him.

Umpires, Batter Dussen, all missed to note that grassed catch by Pant. Rassie van der Dussen is unlucky !



Earlier also there was a caught behind appeal which was not taken cleanly by Pant.#INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #SAvIND Lord Shardul Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/B84htXZ9L1 — Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) January 4, 2022

(Image: Disney+Hotstar)