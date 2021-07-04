SA Coach Mark Boucher Claims IPL Will Lead To Worn Out Pitches For T20 World Cup In UAE

As the T-20 World Cup is slated to begin from October 17 two days after the conclusion of IPL's second leg in the UAE, South Africa's Head Coach Mark Boucher reckons that UAE's pitch will be a low-scoring pitch. ESPNCricinfo quoted Mark Boucher who was talking about South Africa's T20 series win in West Indies. On Saturday, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock shared a 127-run second-wicket partnership which set up South Africa for a 25-run win over the West Indies in the fifth Twenty20 and a 3-2 win in the series.

Mark Boucher on UAE's T20 World Cup Pitches

After the T20 series win the West Indies and that too against the T20 World Cup defending champions, Mark Boucher said that the UAE's condition will be much more similar to Grenada and will be difficult for the batsmen. "We are probably going to be playing in conditions like this in the UAE. The wickets after the IPL are going to be a bit dry. It's not the same as we're used to back in South Africa where you can go out and bash your way to 180 to 200 runs. You've got to be skillful here; you've got to be smart," said Boucher.

"If anything, it's going to go even further into subcontinent conditions, on the extreme side. They are playing the IPL there, there's not a lot of grounds and those wickets are going to be worn so scores will probably go even further down," added Boucher.

"It's going to be tough to bat on especially at the back end, like we saw here. We will have an idea of what scores are going to be by watching the IPL and then taking a look and assess how the wickets are playing during the beginning part of the World Cup. I suspect spinners will play a massive role," Boucher further stated.

Reportedly, IPL's second leg will take place in the UAE in September.

ICC announces T20 World Cup Venues

ICC in its official press release informed, "The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held across four venues – Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground."

The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams, will now be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they’ll join the eight automatic qualifiers.

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 is the seventh edition of the tournament which comes five years after the last event was held in India in 2016. As many as 16 teams from across the world will be competing, including Papua New Guinea as the newest qualified nation.

As per the ICC, the eight teams competing in the preliminary stage are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, and Papua New Guinea, before the play-off stage and the Final on November 14.

(Image Credits: ICC-Cricket.Com/Twitter)