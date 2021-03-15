SA-L Vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Road Safety World Series 2021 Preview

Quick links:
South Africa Legends will take on the Bangladesh Legends in the 15th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021 as the group stages come to a close. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Monday, March 15, 2021. Here is our SA-L vs BD-L Dream11 prediction, SA-L vs BD-L Dream11 team and top picks for SA-L vs BD-L playing 11.
South Africa Legends will want to get back to winning ways after suffering a heavy defeat against the Indian Legends. As a result of a poor bowling performance by South Africa, India made a mammoth total of 204 runs and won the match by 56 runs. On the other hand, Bangladesh Legends have had a far more disappointing series as they have just won one game as a result of a forfeit by the Australian Legends. However, with a spot in the semi-finals no longer a possibility, Bangladesh are expected to play for pride and come all guns blazing.
South Africa Legends squad: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (w), Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes (c), Zander de Bruyn, Loots Bosman, Roger Telemachus, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Nicky Boje, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Johan van der Wath, Paul Harris, Ryan McLaren, Justin Kemp, Nantie Hayward, Martin van Jaarsveld, Lloyd Norris Jones
Bangladesh Legends squad: M Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mashud (w), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Rafique (c), Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Khaled Mahmud, Mamun Rashed, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed.
Wicketkeeper(s): Morne van Wyk, Andrew Puttick
Batsmen: M Nazimuddin, Rajin Saleh, Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes
All-Rounders: Zander de Bruyn, Aftab Ahmed
Bowlers: Mohammad Rafique, Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini
Captain: Morne van Wyk
Vice-captain: M Nazimuddin
According to our SA-L vs BD-L match prediction, the South Africa Legends will win the match.
