SA-L Vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Road Safety World Series 2021 Preview

The South Africa Legends will take on the Sri Lanka Legends in the 8th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 8, 2021. Here is our SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction, SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 team and SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 top picks.

SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After its resumption post the pandemic-induced break, the Road Safety World Series will see the South African Legends take on the Sri Lankan legends in a group stage match on Monday. Though they have four points to their name and are in fourth place on the table after their 6-wicket win over the West Indies Legends in March 2020, this will be the SA Legends' first match this year. The team this year will be led by Jonty Rhodes and will consist of the likes of Loots Bosman, Mkhaya Ntini, Nicky Boje and Roger Telemachus.

Meanwhile, with 8 points, the Sri Lankan Legends are in second place on the table having played two matches last year and one this year. Playing under skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan and with Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga and Chamara Silva, the side has had a wonderful start to their tournament with a 5-wicket win over West Indies. A win in this game will help Sri Lanka maintain their spot on the table whereas a loss would take South Africa to second place on the table.

SA-L vs SL-L playing 11 prediction

South Africa Legends - Morne Van Wyk, Loots Bosman, Andrew Puttick, Jonty Rhodes (c), Alviro Peterson, Justin Kemp, Zander De Bruyn, Johan Van Der Wath, Nicky Boje, Roger Telemachus, Makhaya Ntini.

Sri Lanka Legends - Thilakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chamara Silva, Chintaka Jayasinghe, Russell Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekera, Dhamika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Ajantha Mendis

SA-L vs SL-L Key Players

South Africa Legends - Jonty Rhodes, Loots Bosman, Roger Telemachus

Sri Lanka Legends - Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Chintaka Jayasinghe

SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 team

Keeper – Upul Tharanga

Batters – Jonty Rhodes, Loots Bosman, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya

All-Rounders – Justin Kemp (VC), Tillakaratne Dilshan (C)

Bowlers – Roger Telemachus, Ajanta Mendis, Mkhaya Ntini, Chintaka Jayasinghe

SA-L vs SL-L match prediction

According to our SA-L vs SL-L match prediction, the South Africa Legends will win this match.

Note: The SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction and SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 team and SA-L vs SL-L Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

