SA Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Over His Comment On India

Amid the proceedings of Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user who tried to take a dig at the bowler. Seemingly expressing his thoughts on what transpired in the Australian innings on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test, Shamsi via Twitter gave his opinion on the playing conditions in India.

His Tweet brought various comments and among them, one apparently irked the left-arm wrist spinner. Upon supposedly witnessing the struggle that Australia endured in their first inning total of 177, Shamsi wrote on Twitter that "Playing against India in India is no easy task."

Playing against India in India is no easy task 🙈 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) February 9, 2023

However, afterward a commenter got the attention of the spinner to whom Shamsi gave a perfect reply. Shamsi took to Twitter and wrote, “I've played against India in India and you haven't...... I'm speaking about something from personal experience and you are speaking nonsense just for the sake of speaking nonsense. There is a huge difference between the two. No need to throw rubbish comments around... thanks.”

No need to throw rubbish comments around... thanks https://t.co/SfNHmHY8yh — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) February 9, 2023

Shamsi added further arm to his take on the conditions in India and communicated, "They are brought up playing spin in those conditions so naturally their batsmen can survive good balls for longer....Naturally our batsmen grow up playing on faster wickets therefore our batsmen manage to survive longer against good deliveries from seamers from Asian countries."

Naturally our batsmen grow up playing on faster wickets therefore our batsmen manage to survive longer against good deliveries from seamers from Asian countries — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) February 9, 2023

India would look to solidify innings on Day 2

In the first innings of the match, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Australia struggled to perform and was dismissed for a mere 177 runs. India's Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with their exceptional bowling skills as Jadeja took five wickets and Ashwin claimed three.

The opening batsmen for Australia, David Warner and Usman Khawaja, were removed cheaply by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, providing India with an early advantage. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne tried to save the Australian team with their batting, scoring 82 runs together before Jadeja took three quick wickets. This was Jadeja's first international match after returning from an injury sustained during the Asia Cup last year.

Jadeja's excellent performance with the ball saw Australia go from 76-2 at lunch to 173-8 after lunch. Ashwin then returned to the field to help India bowl out Australia for just 177 runs. Indian openers Rohit and Rahul then put on 76 runs on the board before the latter was removed. At stumps on Day 1, India are 77/1. Rohit will resume batting for India on Day 2 alongside Ashwin.