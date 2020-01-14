SA-U19 Vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Africa-U19 will square off against Nigeria-U19 in the 10th warm-up match of the ICC Under-19s World Cup 2020. The match will take place at the LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria. The game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

South Africa Under-19s are coming on the back of a loss against the Sri Lanka Under-19s in their first warm-up game after their middle-order collapsed. The Proteas were 99/3 in 20 overs chasing 183 before none of the bottom five managed to reach double digits. They finished runners in the Quadrangular tournament where they managed to win only one game. They will take on Nigeria U19s in their second practice match.

On the other hand, the Nigeria team was thrashed by Pakistan by a huge 9-wicket margin. This will be a crucial game for both the teams. Both the teams will look to try and test various combinations to ensure they get the best 11 going into the tournament. Let's have a look at the squads, match details and Dream11 prediction.

SA-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Squads

South Africa Under-19 Squad: Bryce Parsons (Captain), Khanya Cotani (Wicket-keeper), Gerald Coetzee, Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Achille Cloete, Andrew Louw, Tiaan van Vuuren, Manje Levert, Merrick Brett, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane.

Nigeria Under-19 Squad: Sylvester Okpe (Captain), Samuel Mba (Wicket-keeper), Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho, Mohameed Taiwo, Shehu Audu, Oche Boniface, Isaac Danladi, Miracle Akhigbe, Miracle Ikaige, Akhere Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh.

SA-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Samuel Mba

Batters: Manje Levert, Olayinka Olaleye, Jonathan Bird (Captain)

Bowlers: Sylvester Okpe, Pheko Moletsane, Mohameed Taiwo, Achille Cloete

All-Rounders: Peter Aho, Bryce Parsons (Vice-captain), Tiaan van Vuuren

South Africa-U19 start as favourites going into the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER