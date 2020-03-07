SA Vs AUS Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch & Weather Report, 3rd ODI Preview

South Africa will face Australia in the third ODI of the Australia tour of South Africa 2019/20 on Saturday, March 7 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The SA vs AUS live match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming SA vs AUS live match. These include the SA vs AUS live streaming, SA vs AUS live score, SA vs AUS live telecast in India and other South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI match details.

SA vs AUS live streaming details, SA vs AUS live telecast in India and SA vs AUS live score

The SA vs AUS live telecast in India will be Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The SA vs AUS live streaming in India will be on Sony LIV. The SA vs AUS live match can be watched in South Africa on SuperSport. All SA vs AUS live score updates can be found on Cricket Australia and Cricket South Africa's official website or social media pages.

SA vs AUS live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

Out of the 16 ODIs played at played Senwes Park, nine have been won by the team batting second. Prior to the SA vs AUS live match, the average score at the ground while batting first is 251 and the highest score at the ground has been 418/5. According to AccuWeather, Potchefstroom will see a high temperature of 29 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 12 degrees Celcius. There is no rain predicted during the SA vs AUS live match, which will bring no interruptions in the SA vs AUS live streaming.

SA vs AUS live match: South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI preview

Prior to the SA vs AUS live match, South Africa have won the series after they won the second match of the series on Wednesday, March 4. The Proteas won that match by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Heinrich Klaasen and Janneman Malan. Their best bowlers in the game were Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi. Australia's best batsmen in the game were Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short. Their best bowlers were Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa. The SA vs AUS live match can be expected to be won by South Africa.

