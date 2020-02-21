SA Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 1st T20I Match Details

South Africa will face Australia in the first T20I of the Australia tour of South Africa 2019/20. The match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday, February 21 at 9:30 PM IST. Aaron Finch will captain Australia and Quinton de Kock will lead South Africa. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SA vs AUS Playing 11 from both the squads

Here are the likely SA vs AUS Playing 11s for the two teams for the SA vs Aus live match.

SA vs Aus Match Prediction: South Africa

Quinton de Kock (captain and wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, JJ Smuts, Bjorn Fortuin, and Pite van Biljon.

SA vs Aus Match Prediction: Australia

Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, D Arcy Short, Sean Abbott, and Jhye Richardson.

SA vs AUS LIVE: SA vs AUS Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock (captain), Alex Carey

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Aaron Finch (vice-captain), Steven Smith

All-Rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Please keep in mind that our SA vs Aus Dream11 Prediction is made with our own analysis in mind. These SA vs Aus Dream11 Predictions do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SA vs AUS Match Prediction

Australia's last T20I match was against Pakistan and they won by 10 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Aaron Finch and David Warner. Their best bowlers were Kane Richardson and Sean Abbott.

South Africa's last T20I match was against England and their opponents won by five wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen. Their best bowlers were Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi.

A close SA vs Aus live match can be expected but Australia might end up taking the win keeping their previous track record in mind.

