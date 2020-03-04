SA Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 2nd ODI Match Details

South Africa will face Australia in the second ODI of the Australia tour of South Africa 2019/20. The SA vs Aus live match will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Wednesday, March 4 at 4:30 PM IST. Quinton de Kock will captain South Africa and Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the SA vs AUS live match. Here is the SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction, SA vs AUS Dream11 team, SA vs AUS match prediction, SA vs AUS playing 11 and all other SA vs AUS live match details.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's fiery mouthful to send off Kiwis invites sarcastic 'Spirit Of Cricket' jibes

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SA vs AUS Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the SA vs AUS playing 11 and the SA vs AUS Dream11 team will be formed -

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction - South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (captain and wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, and Lutho Sipamla.

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction - Australia:

Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, and Jhye Richardson.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's use of 'BCCI' helmet during return to cricket field triggers controversy

SA vs AUS Dream11 team: SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Here is the SA vs AUS Dream11 team as part of our SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction. This is expected to fetch you the maximum points.

Wicketkeepers: Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Heinrich Klaasen, Steve Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne

All-Rounders: Keshav Maharaj, Mitchell Marsh, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc

Please keep in mind that the SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The SA vs AUS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | 'Genius mind when it comes to cricket': Duminy comes out in support of skipper de Kock

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: SA vs AUS match prediction

Beginning with the SA vs AUS match prediction, South Africa are currently leading the series, 1-0. They won the first match by 74 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. Their best bowlers were Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi. On Australia's side, their best batsmen were Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Their best bowlers in the game were Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. The SA vs AUS live match can be expected to be won by Australia, according to our SA vs AUS match prediction.

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: SA vs AUS live match details

If one wants to watch the SA vs AUS live match on television, the match can be watched live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. If one wants to watch the match on the internet, the match can be live-streamed on Sony LIV after making your SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction.

ALSO READ | Cricketer Soumya Sarkar left red-faced after theft incident at his marriage ceremony