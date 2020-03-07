SA Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 3rd ODI Match Details

South Africa will face Australia in the 3rd ODI of the Australia tour of South Africa 2019/20. The SA vs AUS live match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Saturday, March 7 at 1:30 PM IST. Quinton de Kock will captain South Africa and Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the SA vs AUS live match. Here are the SA vs AUS live match details such as the SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction, SA vs AUS Dream11 team, SA vs AUS playing 11 and SA vs AUS match prediction.

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the SA vs AUS Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the Playing XIs will be formed.

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction - South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (captain/wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks, and Daryn Dupavillon.

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction - Australia:

Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, and Matthew Wade.

SA vs AUS Dream11 team: SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Here is the SA vs AUS Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (Captain)

Batsmen: Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aaron Finch (vice-captain), Steven Smith

All-Rounders: D'Arcy Short, Jon Jon Smuts

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

Please keep in mind that the SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The SA vs AUS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: SA vs AUS Match Prediction

As per our SA vs AUS match prediction, South Africa have won the series after they won the second match of the series on Wednesday, March 4. The Proteas won that match by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Heinrich Klaasen and Janneman Malan.

Their best bowlers in the game were Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi. Australia's best batsmen in the game were Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short. Their best bowlers were Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa. The SA vs AUS live match can be expected to be won by South Africa, according to our SA vs AUS match prediction.

SA vs AUS live post the SA vs AUS Dream11 team

If one wants to watch the match on television, the match can be watched live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. If one wants to watch the match on the internet, the match can be live-streamed on Sony LIV after making your SA vs AUS Dream11 team.

