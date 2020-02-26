SA Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 3rd T20I Match Details

Australia take on South Africa in the 3rd match of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday. The SA vs AUS live match is set to be played at Newlands, Capetown. The SA vs AUS live match commences at 9:30 PM (IST). Here are the SA vs Aus Dream11 team and SA vs Aus Dream11 match prediction that are likely to bring you the best SA vs Aus live match results.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Preview

It's the series decider! Our Aussie men are primed for the third and final T20I of the Qantas Tour of South Africa! 🏏



📍 Newlands, Cape Town

⌚ 3am Thursday AEDT (6pm Wednesday local)

📺 @FoxCricket @kayosports

💻 Live scores - https://t.co/f06oJfMySx pic.twitter.com/CQiykaBewN — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 26, 2020

South Africa and Australia are set to play the decider of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday. Visitors Australia comprehensively won the first T20I at The Wanderers. They beat hosts South Africa by a mammoth 107 runs. However, South Africa responded well in the second T20I. They ended up defeating the Aussies by a close 12-run margin at Port Elizabeth. With the T20 World Cup not far away, both teams will look at every game to get their combinations right ahead of the showpiece event.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Injury and Availability News

All players are available

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: SA vs AUS playing 11 likely from both squads

Australia: Aaron Finch, D’Arcy Short, Steven Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Aaron Finch, D’Arcy Short, Steven Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Pite van Biljon, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Picks

Steve Smith and Quinton de Kock are the leading run-getters for their respective teams and are expected to be amongst the runs in the series decider. Openers David Warner, Aaron Finch and Rassie van der Dussen are also in good form and are expected to fetch some Dream11 points. Ashton Agar and Lungi Ngidi are the leading wicket-takers for Australia and South Africa respectively. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins and Dale Steyn have put in impressive performances.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: SA vs Aus Dream11 team captain and vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Steve Smith

– Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Steve Smith Vice-Captain –Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Van der Dussen

–Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Van der Dussen Quinton de Kock and David Warner will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain for the SA vs Aus Dream11 team.

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: SA vs Aus Dream11 team

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: SA vs AUS match prediction

South Africa are likely to beat Australia as per our SA vs AUS match prediction.

Please note that our SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction are made according to our own analysis. The SA vs AUS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.