SA Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 3rd T20I Match Details

Australia take on South Africa in the 3rd match of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday. The SA vs AUS live match is set to be played at Newlands, Capetown. The SA vs AUS live match commences at 9:30 PM (IST). Here are the SA vs Aus Dream11 team and SA vs Aus Dream11 match prediction that are likely to bring you the best SA vs Aus live match results.
Also Read: HL Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Details
It's the series decider! Our Aussie men are primed for the third and final T20I of the Qantas Tour of South Africa! 🏏— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 26, 2020
📍 Newlands, Cape Town
⌚ 3am Thursday AEDT (6pm Wednesday local)
📺 @FoxCricket @kayosports
💻 Live scores - https://t.co/f06oJfMySx pic.twitter.com/CQiykaBewN
South Africa and Australia are set to play the decider of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday. Visitors Australia comprehensively won the first T20I at The Wanderers. They beat hosts South Africa by a mammoth 107 runs. However, South Africa responded well in the second T20I. They ended up defeating the Aussies by a close 12-run margin at Port Elizabeth. With the T20 World Cup not far away, both teams will look at every game to get their combinations right ahead of the showpiece event.
Also Read: HL Vs KTS Live Scores, Pitch & Weather Report And Momentum One Day Cup Match Squad Updates
Steve Smith and Quinton de Kock are the leading run-getters for their respective teams and are expected to be amongst the runs in the series decider. Openers David Warner, Aaron Finch and Rassie van der Dussen are also in good form and are expected to fetch some Dream11 points. Ashton Agar and Lungi Ngidi are the leading wicket-takers for Australia and South Africa respectively. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins and Dale Steyn have put in impressive performances.
Also Read: SL Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s, Schedule And All 2nd ODI Match Details
Also Read: WI W VS PK W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details
Please note that our SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction are made according to our own analysis. The SA vs AUS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.