SA Vs AUS Live Streaming, Where To Watch, Pitch & Weather Report And 2nd ODI Match Preview

South Africa will face Australia in the second ODI of the Australia tour of South Africa 2019/20 on Wednesday, March 4 at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The SA vs AUS 2nd ODI match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. The SA vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be the most important match of the series, which could well decide its fate. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming South Africa vs Australia live match including the SA vs AUS live streaming, SA vs AUS live scores, SA vs AUS live telecast in India and other SA vs AUS 2nd ODI match details.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's fiery mouthful to send off Kiwis invites sarcastic 'Spirit Of Cricket' jibes

SA vs AUS live streaming details, SA vs AUS live telecast in India and SA vs AUS live scores

Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD will have the SA vs AUS live telecast in India. For the SA vs AUS live streaming in India, one can tune into SONY LIV for the same. For SA vs AUS live scores and updates, cricket.com.au, Cricket South Africa and ICC's official website and social media pages would be ideal.

ALSO READ | 'Genius mind when it comes to cricket': Duminy comes out in support of skipper de Kock

SA vs AUS live streaming: Pitch and Weather report to predict SA vs AUS live scores

The ground at Bloemfontein tends to support the chasing team slightly better. Out of the 28 ODIs that have been played at the match, 14 have been won by the team batting second. The average first innings score at this ground is 239 while the highest score at this ground has been 399. But the SA vs AUS live scores could range from 300-320. According to AccuWeather, Bloemfontein will see a high temperature of 28 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 13 degrees Celcius. There is a very slight chance of rain during the SA vs AUS live streaming timings.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's use of 'BCCI' helmet during return to cricket field triggers controversy

SA vs AUS live streaming: South Africa vs Australia match preview

South Africa are currently leading the series 1-0. They won the first match by 74 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. Their best bowlers were Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi. On Australia's side, their best batsmen were Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Their best bowlers in the game were Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. The South Africa vs Australia live match can be expected to be won by Australia.

ALSO READ | Cricketer Soumya Sarkar left red-faced after theft incident at his marriage ceremony