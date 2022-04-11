SA Vs BAN 2nd Test Witnesses First-ever COVID-19 Substitution In International Cricket

The South Africa vs Bangladesh, second Test match of the two-match series ended on Monday with the Proteas side earning a massive 332-run victory at Gqeberha, which also meant they completed a 2-0 clean sweep. While South African spinner Keshav Maharaj made headlines for returning with the figures of the 7/40 in the fourth innings, which helped the hosts bowl out the visitors on the score of 80 runs, there was another reason which became a point of talks in the cricket world. The second Test witnessed the first-ever substitution in international cricket due to the COVID-19 virus.

Sarel Erwee and Wiaan Mulder tested positive for Covid-19 virus on Monday morning

Proteas players Sarel Erwee and Wiaan Mulder returned with COVID-19 positive results on the fourth day of the Test on Monday and were withdrawn from the Gqeberha Test. They were replaced by debutant Khaya Zondo and Glenton Stuurman, in the first-ever instance of the COVID substitution in International cricket. COVID substitutions have been previously used in the the Plunket Shield and County Championship.

SA vs BAN series was being played under Managed Event Environment (MEE) protocols

At the same time, the substitutions were only the second instance in international cricket, when two substitutes were used by a team in the same match. Earlier in 2019, Bangladesh used two concussion substitutes in a match during a Test match against India. Meanwhile, the series was being played in a managed environment, rather than being played in a bio-bubble, which meant players were not restricted to their hotel rooms but were allowed to go out. However, they were advised to be limited to open air-restaurants and outdoors, alongside mingling with other people.

As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket South Africa’s chief medical officer, Shuaib Manjra revealed his thoughts on the substitutes payers and said it was an unfortunate situation. He informed that the tournament was being played under the Managed Event Environment (MEE) protocol, rather than the strict Bio-safe Environment (BSE) Protocol. "This is in line with the country's policy in revoking the Disaster Management Act with reference to the pandemic, as well the huge mental strain that a bubble environment induces,” the CSA medical officer added.

Image: @ICC/Twitter