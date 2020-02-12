SA Vs Eng 1st T20I Live Streaming Details, Match Preview, Weather And Pitch Report

South Africa are scheduled to face England in a first of the 3-match T20I series at the Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday, February 12. The England cricket team are currently on a tour to South Africa to play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is over the course of 60 days in the country. England started the tour on a triumphant note, defeating the Proteas 3-1 in the Test matches. The ODI series between the two nations that followed was levelled at 1-1 eventually.

SA vs Eng Live Streaming: 1st T20I Preview

On head-to-head, South Africa have faced England 15 times in international T20s. By winning 8 of those matches, the Proteas enjoy a superior 57.14 winning percentage over their English rivals. Heading into the T20I segment of the tour, both teams are on the back of some dominant performances in the game’s shortest format.

South Africa are currently on an unbeaten streak as the last time they lost a T20I series was back in 2018 to Sri Lanka. England have also won their last four T20I series with convincing margins with their most recent win coming in New Zealand in 2019.

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 1st T20I: Squad updates

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 1st T20I: South Africa squad

Quinton de Kock (w & c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Petrus van Biljon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen.

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 1st T20I: England squad

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 1st T20I details

The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST on February 12 and will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Sony Six, Sony Six HD, SonyLiv and Jio TV. You can also view live score updates at the official Cricket South Africa Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/OfficialCSA

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 1st T20I: Weather report

Expect an overcast day in East London with mild chances of clouds during the course of the game. According to AccuWeather, the temperature during the match is expected to be between 22° and 28°.

We're just 1 sleep away from the opening match of the #KFCT20 series vs England in East London! Catch #ProteaFire live on @SuperSportTV 2, @SABC3 & @Radio2000ZA. Play starts at 18:00, tickets are selling fast at https://t.co/1lqITTzIju & the Buffalo Park ticket office. #BeThere pic.twitter.com/ROoPRyevrD — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 11, 2020

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 1st T20I: Pitch report

The Buffalo Park stadium is usually a high-scoring ground. In the past five T20Is contested, batting teams have easily crossed the 165-mark on all occasions. The pitch will provide some assistance to spinners in the middle overs with some swing on offer for the pacers as well. Expect the captain winning the toss to chase first.

