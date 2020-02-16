SA Vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 3rd T20I between South Africa and England will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, February 16, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT) (2:30 PM local). England lost the first T20I in the final over of the match. They made an incredible comeback in the second T20I to beat South Africa by 2 runs. With the series tied at 1-1, both the teams will be hoping to win the final T20I match and pocket the series.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Squads

SA vs ENG Dream11: South Africa Squad

Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Petrus van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks

SA vs ENG Dream11: England Squad

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly/Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Denly/Dawid Malan, Sam Curran

SA vs ENG Dream11 Top picks

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Lungi Ngidi

England: Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy

SA vs ENG Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: Quinton de Kock (C)

Batsmen: Jason Roy, David Miller, Eoin Morgan (VC), Temba Bavuma

All-Rounder: Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowler: Dale Steyn, Mark Wood, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

South Africa start as favourites to win.

