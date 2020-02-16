The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

SA Vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

SA vs ENG Dream11: South Africa and England will play the 3rd T20I match at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, Feb 16.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
SA vs Eng dream11

The 3rd T20I between South Africa and England will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, February 16, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT) (2:30 PM local). England lost the first T20I in the final over of the match. They made an incredible comeback in the second T20I to beat South Africa by 2 runs. With the series tied at 1-1, both the teams will be hoping to win the final T20I match and pocket the series.

Also Read: England Wins 2nd T20 On Last Ball To Level Series 1-1

SA vs ENG Dream11 Squads

SA vs ENG Dream11: South Africa Squad

Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Petrus van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks

Also Read: South Africa Cites Fatigue As Reason Not To Tour Pakistan

SA vs ENG Dream11: England Squad

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly/Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Denly/Dawid Malan, Sam Curran

Also Read: Apex Council Meeting: Home Season Calendar, Appointment Of Ethics Officer & More

SA vs ENG Dream11 Top picks

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Lungi Ngidi

England: Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy

SA vs ENG Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: Quinton de Kock (C)

Batsmen: Jason Roy, David Miller, Eoin Morgan (VC), Temba Bavuma

All-Rounder: Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowler: Dale Steyn, Mark Wood, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid

Also Read:  Puzzling: Mayank Agarwal Takes On 'dead-balls' In Batting Practice Drill

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

South Africa start as favourites to win.

SA vs ENG Dream11: Disclaimer Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI AND DIGVIJAYA BACK RSS
PM MODI OFFERS PRAYERS IN VARANASI
DELHI POLICE DENIES PERMISSION
PRIYANKA VADRA SLAMS CENTRE
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
VIRAT KOHLI'S FUNNY MOMENT