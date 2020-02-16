SA Vs Eng 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details, Weather Report, Pitch Report And Match Preview

South Africa are scheduled to face England in a series-deciding third T20I at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on February 16. England cricket team are currently on a tour to South Africa to play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is over the course of 60 days. England started the tour on a triumphant note, defeating the Proteas 3-1 in the Test matches. The ODI tussle that followed ended in a hard-fought draw.

Also Read | SA Vs Eng: Twitterati Slam Umpires For DRS Blunder In Favour Of South Africa

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Preview

South Africa won the first T20I by 1 run, courtesy of Lungi Ngidi’s brilliant last over. England then came back strongly in the next game to level the series 1-1. The winner of the upcoming match will ultimately grab the T20I honours of the South African summer.

Also Read | SA Vs ENG 3rd ODI: England And South Africa To Go Pink To Support Breast Cancer

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Squad updates

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 3rd T20I: South Africa squad

Quinton de Kock (w & c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Petrus van Biljon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen.

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 3rd T20I: England squad

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

Also Read | SA Vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Cape Town Pitch Report And Match Preview

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 3rd T20I details

The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST on February 16 and will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Liv and Jio TV.

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Weather report

Expect a sunny and clear day at Centurion during the course of the game. According to AccuWeather, the temperature during the match is expected to hover around 27°.

ENG LEVEL THE SERIES 😱



This Blockbuster of match comes to an end 📺



Entertainment value ☑️



Passion ☑️



Pride ☑️



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 level the series in Durban to 1-1



All to play for on Sunday at a SOLD OUT @SuperSportPark



See you there 😜#ProteaFire #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/bzci5sOdSG — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 14, 2020

SA vs Eng Live Streaming 3rd T20I: Pitch report

The deck at the SuperSport Park usually favours batsmen. In the past five T20Is contested at the venue, the average first innings score has been 168. However, the pitch will provide some assistance to spinners in the middle overs. Expect the captain winning the toss to chase first.

Also Read | SA Vs ENG: Temba Bavuma Calls For Fair Judgement Of South African Cricket's Transformation