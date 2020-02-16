SA Vs Eng 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details, Weather Report, Pitch Report And Match Preview

South Africa are scheduled to face England in a series-deciding third T20I at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on February 16. England cricket team are currently on a tour to South Africa to play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is over the course of 60 days. England started the tour on a triumphant note, defeating the Proteas 3-1 in the Test matches. The ODI tussle that followed ended in a hard-fought draw.
South Africa won the first T20I by 1 run, courtesy of Lungi Ngidi’s brilliant last over. England then came back strongly in the next game to level the series 1-1. The winner of the upcoming match will ultimately grab the T20I honours of the South African summer.
Quinton de Kock (w & c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Petrus van Biljon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen.
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.
The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST on February 16 and will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Liv and Jio TV.
Expect a sunny and clear day at Centurion during the course of the game. According to AccuWeather, the temperature during the match is expected to hover around 27°.
ENG LEVEL THE SERIES 😱— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 14, 2020
This Blockbuster of match comes to an end 📺
Entertainment value ☑️
Passion ☑️
Pride ☑️
🏴 level the series in Durban to 1-1
All to play for on Sunday at a SOLD OUT @SuperSportPark
See you there 😜#ProteaFire #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/bzci5sOdSG
The deck at the SuperSport Park usually favours batsmen. In the past five T20Is contested at the venue, the average first innings score has been 168. However, the pitch will provide some assistance to spinners in the middle overs. Expect the captain winning the toss to chase first.
