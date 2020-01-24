SA Vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Africa will face England in the 4th Test of the England Tour of South Africa 2019/20. The match will be played at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday, January 24 at 1:30 PM IST. Faf du Plessis will captain South Africa and Joe Root will lead England. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SA vs ENG: Squads and top picks

Here are the squads for the two teams:

South Africa:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Rassie van der Dussen, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo and Temba Bavuma.

England:

Joe Root (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.

SA vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock (vice-captain), Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Ollie Pope

All-Rounders: Joe Denly, Ben Stokes (captain)

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Dane Paterson, Stuart Broad

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction and form guide

The series is currently being led by England as they have won two out of the three Tests played. The last Test was won by England as they defeated the hosts by an innings and 53 runs. South Africa's best batsmen in that match were Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock. Their best bowlers were Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada. England's best batsmen in the game were Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope. Their most effective bowlers were Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, Joe Root, and Mark Wood.

England start as favourites to win the match and series.

