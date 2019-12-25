SA Vs ENG Dream11 1st Test Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Africa will face England in the first Test of England's tour of South Africa. The match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday, December 26 at 1:30 PM IST. Faf du Plessis will captain South Africa and Joe Root will lead England. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SA vs ENG Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen and Zubayr Hamza.

England: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

SA vs ENG Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis (Vice-Captain), Temba Bavuma, Pieter Malan, Joe Root, Rory Burns

All-Rounders: Dane Pretorius, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, James Anderson, Stuart Broad (Captain)

England start as favourites to win the match.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SA vs ENG Form Guide

South Africa are currently ninth in the ICC World Test Championship and lost all their last three matches to India back in October 2019. Their best batsmen in that game were George Linde, Zubayr Hamza, and Theunis de Bruyn. Their best bowlers were George Linde and Kagiso Rabada. England are currently sixth in the ICC World Test Championship and have won two of their five matches. Their last game was against New Zealand and the contest ended as a draw. England's best batsmen in the game were Joe Root and Rory Burns. Their best bowlers in the match were Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran.

