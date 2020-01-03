SA Vs ENG Dream11 2nd Test Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming second Test of the four-match series between South Africa and England will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The five-day fixture is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST. It will be contested between January 3 and 7.

The New Year’s Test is loading! Preparation has gone up a notch. #ProteaFire #ENGvSA 🇿🇦🏏🔥 pic.twitter.com/jiF2EBQY92 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 2, 2020

SA vs ENG Match preview

England cricket team are currently on a tour to South Africa for four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. The 4-Test matches also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. South Africa won the first Test by 107 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

SA vs ENG Squad details

SA Squad: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Rudi Second, Keegan Petersen.

ENG Squad: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (w), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope.

SA vs ENG Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock

All-rounder – Ben Stokes, Vernon Philander, Sam Curran

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (c), Joe Root (vc), Dean Elgar, Jos Buttler

Bowlers – James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Keshav Maharaj

South Africa start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

