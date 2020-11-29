SA Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Full Match Preview

South Africa will take on England in the second T20I of the England tour of South Africa. The SA vs ENG match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm on Friday, November 29 from Boland Park, Paarl. Here is our SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction, SA vs ENG Dream11 team and SA vs ENG Dream11 top picks. Fans can catch the SA vs ENG live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar app.

SA vs ENG live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

South Africa returns to international cricket with their series against England. The first T20I between the teams saw stunning performances from both sides. However, England eventually emerged as winners as they won the contest by 5 wickets after Jonny Bairstow's spectacular knock of 86* from just 48 deliveries. For the South Africa side, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and van der Dussen impressed with the bat, whereas George Linde was the pick of the bowlers.

The England team chased down the total of 180 in the very last over. Jonny Bairstow's remarkable innings was instrumental in the team's victory. Ben Stokes also made a vital contribution with the bat. 22-year-old Sam Curran shone with the ball for the visitors as he picked up three wickets. The upcoming match between the two sides is a must-win contest for South Africa. England need only a single win from the remaining two matches to clinch the series.

Hear from @jbairstow21 after his 86* took us to victory in the first IT20 of the series! pic.twitter.com/ygZvDtTBy7 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 27, 2020

SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SA vs ENG Dream11 team

SA squad: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne

ENG squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SA vs ENG playing 11

Q Kock

F Plessis

J Bairstow

S Curran

SA vs ENG match prediction: SA vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - J Bairstow, Q Kock (c)

Batsmen - F Plessis, R Der-Dussen, J Roy

All-rounders - S Curran (vc), G Linde, B Stokes

Bowlers - J Archer, K Rabada, A Rashid

SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction

According to our SA vs ENG match prediction, England will win this match.

Note: The SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction and SA vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SA vs ENG Dream11 team and SA vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: England Cricket Instagram

