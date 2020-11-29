Home
Points Table
Results
Videos

SA Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Full Match Preview

South Africa to take on England in their second fixture of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, November 29. Here is our SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
SA vs ENG dream11 prediction

South Africa will take on England in the second T20I of the England tour of South Africa. The SA vs ENG match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm on Friday, November 29 from Boland Park, Paarl. Here is our SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction, SA vs ENG Dream11 team and SA vs ENG Dream11 top picks. Fans can catch the SA vs ENG live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar app. 

SA vs ENG live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

South Africa returns to international cricket with their series against England. The first T20I between the teams saw stunning performances from both sides. However, England eventually emerged as winners as they won the contest by 5 wickets after Jonny Bairstow's spectacular knock of 86* from just 48 deliveries. For the South Africa side, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and van der Dussen impressed with the bat, whereas George Linde was the pick of the bowlers. 

ALSO READ | Aakash Chopra Jokes 'Steve Smith Should Be Offered Indian Citizenship' After ODI Century

The England team chased down the total of 180 in the very last over. Jonny Bairstow's remarkable innings was instrumental in the team's victory. Ben Stokes also made a vital contribution with the bat. 22-year-old Sam Curran shone with the ball for the visitors as he picked up three wickets. The upcoming match between the two sides is a must-win contest for South Africa. England need only a single win from the remaining two matches to clinch the series. 

ALSO READ | Bairstow Brings England Home In 1st T20 Vs. South Africa

SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SA vs ENG Dream11 team

SA squad: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne

ALSO READ | NZ Vs WI 1st T20I Highlights: Jimmy Neesham's Power-packed 24-ball 48; Watch Video

ENG squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SA vs ENG playing 11

  • Q Kock 
  • F Plessis 
  • J Bairstow 
  • S Curran

SA vs ENG match prediction: SA vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - J Bairstow, Q Kock (c)

Batsmen - F Plessis, R Der-Dussen, J Roy 

All-rounders - S Curran (vc), G Linde, B Stokes 

Bowlers - J Archer, K Rabada, A Rashid 

ALSO READ | Sydney Thunder Beat Melbourne Stars In A Lop-sided Finale, Win WBBL For The Second Time

SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction

According to our SA vs ENG match prediction, England will win this match.

Note: The SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction and SA vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SA vs ENG Dream11 team and SA vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results. 

Image source: England Cricket Instagram 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

'Feel for the Captain', says Mohammad Kaif as India short on bowling options

57 mins ago

Moises Henriques deprives Virat Kohli of his 44th ODI century with a stunning catch

1 hour ago

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli breaks his daunting spell at SCG, notches up another mammoth feat

1 hour ago

Steve Smith strikes from nowhere, pulls off a screamer leaving Shreyas Iyer stunned

2 hours ago

India vs Australia: Man proposes to girl in stands during 2nd ODI, Glenn Maxwell applauds

2 hours ago

David Warner to undergo scan for groin injury after landing awkwardly while fielding

2 hours ago
VIDEOS