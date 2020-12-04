SA Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely 11s And 1st ODI Match Preview

South Africa will square off with England in the first of the three-match ODI series on Friday, December 4 at Newlands in Cape Town. The SA vs ENG live streaming will commence at 4:30 PM (IST). The SA vs ENG live action in India will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and Disney + Hotstar). Here is a look at our SA vs ENG match prediction, probable SA vs ENG playing 11 and SA vs ENG Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus 2020: Harsha Bhogle agrees with Ian Chappell on 'banning' switch hit in cricket

SA vs ENG First ODI Preview

South Africa were whitewashed 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series. The hosts were outplayed by the visitors in all three departments of the game. The Proteas will look to make a comeback in the ODI series by winning the first ODI and they certainly have some promising players to do so. Quinton de Kock's men will take a lot of confidence from the fact that a similar South African unit they clean swept Australia at home when they last played against them.

On the other hand, England have been in sensational form of late and their performances in the T20I series are also a testament to their blistering form. The World Champions will want to keep the winning momentum going by beating South Africa in their own backyard. Both sides are filled with some superstars of the game which is why fans are in for a thrilling contest.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus 2020 official broadcaster drags CA to court, claims board 'scared of BCCI'

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Squads for the SA vs ENG Dream11 team

SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Probable SA vs ENG playing 11

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SA vs ENG playing 11

Quinton de Kock

Rassie van der Dussen

Jonny Bairstow

Eoin Morgan

ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus 2020: Shane Warne has outrageous advice for ICC to curb slow over rates in ODIs

SA vs ENG match prediction: SA vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (Vice-captain), Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jonny Bairstow (Captain), Eoin Morgan,

All-rounders: Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

SA vs ENG live: SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction

As per our SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction, ENG will be favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI beats WC 2015 final to become most-watched cricket match Down Under

Note: The SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction, top picks and SA vs ENG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SA vs ENG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.