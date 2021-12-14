IND Vs SA: Who Will Be Team India's Test Vice-captain In Rohit Sharma's Absence?

Ajinkya Rahane's poor form with the bat saw him lose his Test vice-captaincy to Rohit Sharma. However, ahead of the India vs South Africa Tets series, Team India suffered a major blow after the ODI and T20 skipper suffered a hamstring injury during a practice session on Monday.

The BCCI later announced that Rohit Sharma will miss the three-match India vs South Africa Test series, with Priyank Panchal named as his replacement. However, the question remains as to who will become the stand-in vice-captain until Rohit Sharma recovers from injury.

India vs South Africa Test Series: Players in running for India Test team vice-captaincy

KL Rahul

The Karnataka cricketer has cemented his place in the white-ball format and was recently named as the vice-captain of the T20I team for the home series against New Zealand. The opening batsman has the experience of leading the team during his time with Punjab Kings in IPL. He is currently the favourite to take over the vice-captaincy role.

Rishabh Pant

The youngster has captained Delhi Capitals in IPL and by appointing him as the vice-captain, the board can look at grooming him for the captaincy role in the future.

Ravichandran Ashwin

The veteran off-spinner has plenty of international experience and just like KL Rahul, he has led Punjab Kings in the past. Though he was not Virat Kohli's pick for the overseas tour of England, with the amount of international experience under his belt, BCCI might want to give him a chance to be Virat Kohli's deputy for the South Africa series.

India vs South Africa Test Series schedule

Team India will tour South Africa despite the Omicron scare, with Cricket South Africa releasing the updated schedule for the series. The India vs South Africa schedule now features a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, with the four T20Is originally scheduled, to be played at a later date. Here is a complete look at the revised IND vs SA schedule.

Tests

26-30 December, 1st Test, Centurion

3-7 January, 2nd Test, Johannesburg

11-15 January, 3rd Test, Cape Town

ODIs

19 January, 1st one-day international, Paarl

21 January, 2nd one-day international, Paarl

23 January, 3rd one-day international, Cape Town