SA Vs NED: Dream11 Team, South Africa Vs Netherlands Live Stream, Fantasy Tips For 2nd ODI

SA vs NED: South Africa will host the Netherlands in the remainder of the 3-match ODI series that began in 2021. The 2nd ODI match will take place today at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium. The series starts immediately after the culmination of the South Africa vs West Indies series.

After going through the mixed run of results recently against West Indies, the proteas side will square off against the Netherlands, who are coming in the series after showcasing resilience against Zimbabwe. Notably, the SA vs NED series commenced in November 2021, but due to concerns related to COVID-19 the 2nd and 3rd ODIs got rescheduled. With the first match ending with the no-result bottom line, the focus shifts to the 2nd and 3rd ODI. Will Africa make pounce their authority on the Dutch or will the Netherlands pull off an upset?

When and where will the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Netherlands take place?

The 2nd ODI between South Africa and Netherlands will be played at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket stadium on March 31, 2023. The live action will begin at 4:30 PM.

How to watch South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI in India?

In India, South Africa vs Netherland 2nd ODI would be telecasted on the Star Sports network. The match will air live on Star Sports First channel.

How to stream South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI in India?

The South Africa vs Netherlands live streaming can be caught using the Fancode app.

How to watch and stream South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch and stream South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI on the Sky Sports Network and on the Sky Sports app from 12:00 PM BST.

How to watch and stream South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch and stream South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI on the Sky Sports Network and on icc.tv from 7:00 AM EST.

South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd T20: Dream 11 Predictions and Fantasy Tips

South Africa vs Netherlands Dream11

WICKET KEEPER: Quinton de Kock

BATTERS: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards

ALL ROUNDERS: Wayne Parnell, Roelof van der Merwe

BOWLERS: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Shariz Ahmad

South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicketkeeper), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh.



