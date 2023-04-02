SA Vs NED: Dream11 Team, South Africa Vs Netherlands Live Stream, Fantasy Tips For 3rd ODI

SA vs NED: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will take on the Netherlands in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. The hosts won the first ODI in Benoni by a margin of eight wickets. Now, they look forward to sealing the series and strengthening their chances for a direct qualification in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 set to be held in India later this year.

The first match of the series was played in the year 2021 but the match ended with no result and due to the corona pandemic was postponed. But now the series is being continued and the Proteas will be looking to win the series and also claim a chance for a direct qualification towards the 2023 ODI World Cup.

At one end there is Temba Bavuma-led South Africa consisting of stars like Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje. The Netherlands on the other hand also has the likes of Vikramjeet Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards, Paul van Meekeren, and Aryan Dutt.

South Africa restricted visitors to a low score of 189 and then very easily chased down the target and won by a margin of eight wickets.

When and where will the 3rd ODI between South Africa and the Netherlands take place?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa and the Netherlands will be played at Wanderers Stadium on April 2, 2023. The live-action will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI in India?

In India, South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI would be telecasted on the Star Sports network. The match will air live on Star Sports First channel.

How to stream South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI in India?

South Africa vs Netherlands live streaming can be caught using the Fancode app.

How to watch and stream South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI on the Sky Sports Network from 09:00 PM BST.

How to watch and stream South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch South Africa vs Netherlands 3rd ODI on the Sky Sports Network from 04:00 AM EST.

South Africa vs Netherlands Dream11 prediction

Wicket Keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Temba Bavuma, Vikramjeet Singh, Max O'Dowd, Rassie van der Dussen

All-Rounders: Shariz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt

South Africa vs Netherlands probable XI

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Sisanda Magala.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Wesley Baressi, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen and Vivian Kingma.