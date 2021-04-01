SA Vs PAK: 17-year-old Pakistan Spinner Dismisses Babar Azam, Aims For Virat Kohli's Scalp

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is widely considered to be one of the greatest cricketers in the world in the current generation and his batting exploits need no introduction. The 32-year-old has broken a plethora of records during his international career and also ranks amongst the best batsmen across all formats. Currently, Kohli is the leading run-getter in the world in the T20I format, however, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is at the top of T20I rankings.

Their consistent performances makes them the best in their own ways but the Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam

debate still rages on as to who is better amongst the two. Getting the wicket of either batsman is a dream for any bowler. And recently, a 17-year-old left-arm spinner from Pakistan has made an admission about picking up Virat Kohli's wicket.

SA vs PAK: Faisal Akram targets Virat Kohli's wicket

Faisal Akram grabbed headlines after dismissing Babar Azam in a practice match. The youngster castled the Pakistan skipper with his stock ball, which turned into him. After his exploits, the youngster said that was really elated with his performance.

While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Faisal Akram said that Babar Azam is a world-class player, and he was under a little bit of pressure early on, however, Waqar Younis, who was standing beside him as an umpire, gave him confidence and said that he could do it. He added that after dismissing the 26-year-old, his confidence just skyrocketed. The youngster added that his dream is to get the wicket of Virat Kohli and hopefully it will come true someday.

Babar Azam stats

The 26-year-old has established himself as a mainstay in the Pakistani batting order. Along with his elegant batting style, he has also won over fans with his consistency across formats. As per the Babar Azam stats on April 1, the player has featured in 31 Test matches and has scored 2167 runs in red-ball cricket with five centuries. In ODIs as well, the star cricketer has amassed 3580 runs in just 77 matches with a fantastic average of 55.93. In the shortest format of the game, Babar Azam has been sensational and has scored 1730 runs to his name in 47 T20Is.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI

The Pakistan tour of South Africa will witness both teams playing a series of 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is. The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI is scheduled to begin from April 2 at SuperSport Park in Centurion while the SA vs PAK 2nd and 3rd ODIs will be played on the 4th and 7th respectively.

Temba Bavuma will lead the side during the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI with most of the top players leaving for the IPL. The 22-man strong squad will feature fresh faces with Wihan Lubbe and speedster Lizaad Williams earning their maiden call-ups to play for the Proteas. The likes of Sisanda Magala, Migael Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne, who have been a part of the South African squad in the past but couldn't break into the playing XI, have also been named in the T20I squad.

