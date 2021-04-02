SA Vs PAK 1st ODI Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In SA, Australia And NZ?

South Africa will take on Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, April 2 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the details of the SA vs PAK 1st ODI live telecast in South Africa, South Africa vs Pakistan schedule, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia and SA vs PAK 1st ODI New Zealand channel.

SA vs PAK 1st ODI Preview

The two sides recently collided in two Tests and three T20Is when South Africa toured Pakistan. The Proteas had a forgettable tour as they were trounced in both the series. The visitors were whitewashed 2-0 in Tests and followed it up with a 2-1 defeat in the T20I series. Courtesy of their recent wins over South Africa, Pakistan will be riding high on confidence.

The Men in Green will look to put in similar performances, however, this time it wouldn't be easy as they are visiting the African nation. The two sides will lock horns in three ODIs and four T20Is. Both squads are filled with some talented players which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

SA vs PAK 1st ODI live telecast in South Africa, Australia & New Zealand

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI in South Africa will be televised on the SuperSport Network at 10.00 AM local time. To catch the South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia, fans can tune into Fox Sports and its digital channels for live streaming at 7.00 PM (Canberra time). The SA vs PAK 1st ODI New Zealand channel is Sky Sports, which is also the digital partner for the series and the match starts at 9.00 PM local time. Moreover, the South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details for India

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India will be televised on the Star Sports Network. To catch the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming, fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar from 1.30 PM IST.

South Africa vs Pakistan schedule

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Sunday, April 4

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Wednesday, April 7

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Saturday, April 10

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Monday, April 12

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Wednesday, April 14

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I: Friday, April 16

South Africa vs Pakistan squads

South Arica: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER