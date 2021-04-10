SA Vs PAK 1st T20I Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In SA, Australia And NZ?

South Africa and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the first match of the four-match T20I series on Saturday, April 10 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 6:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the details of the SA vs PAK 1st T20 live telecast in South Africa, SA vs PAK 1st T20 preview, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia and SA vs PAK 1st T20I New Zealand channel.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming: SA vs PAK 1st T20I preview

After the completion of the ODI series, the attention now shifts to the T20I series which will be important for the home team to get something out of the series. After pocketing the three-match ODI series 2-1, the Pakistan cricket team will look to clean sweep the series by beating a very depleted South Africa team.

While Pakistan will have a fully fit squad, South Africa, unfortunately, will be without the services of ODI skipper Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks who have been ruled out due to injury. Henrich Klassan is now handed the responsibility to lead the team and take them to a series win. While Pakistan will look to repeat their ODI performance, the South Africa team without big names will look to put up a fight in the series.

SA vs PAK 1st T20I live telecast in South Africa, Australia & New Zealand

The SA vs PAK 1st T20I live telecast in South Africa will be televised on the SuperSport Network at 2:30 PM local time. To catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in Australia, fans can tune into Fox Sports and its digital channels for live streaming at 10.30 PM (Canberra time). The SA vs PAK 1st T20I New Zealand channel is Sky Sports, which is also the digital partner for the series and the match starts at 12.30 AM local time. Moreover, South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details for India

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India will be televised on the Star Sports Network. To catch South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming, fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar from 6.00 PM IST.

Image: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter