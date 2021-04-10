SA Vs PAK 1st T20I Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, UK, USA, WI And Canada

South Africa and Pakistan are all set to battle versus each other in the SA vs PAK 1st T20 of their four-match series on Saturday, April 10. The fixture will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg. Ahead of the clash between the two cricketing nations, let's take a look at SA vs PAK 1st T20I live telecast in UAE, South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming, South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK and SA vs PAK 1st T20 USA channel.

SA vs PAK 1st T20I live telecast in UAE

Cricket fans in the UAE will be able to catch the live-action of the South Africa vs Pakistan match on OSN Sports Cricket HD. One can catch SA vs PAK 1st T20I live telecast in UAE from 4:30 PM local time

South Africa vs Pakistan live in UK

As Sky Sports Cricket has signed a three-year deal with South Africa, the upcoming matches between South Africa and Pakistan. Fans will be able to catch South Africa vs Pakistan live in the UK on Sky Sports Cricket as well as Sky Sports Main Event.

SA vs PAK 1st T20 USA channel and South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming in Canada and West Indies

After revealing details about SA vs PAK 1st T20 live telecast in UAE, let's take a look at other countries where the match will be live-streamed. Cricket enthusiasts from the United States of America can tune into Willow TV to catch the live-action of the South Africa vs Pakistan cricket matches.

The live telecast and streaming for the ODI series opener will begin at 8:30 AM (ET) in USA. The live telecast of the matches is also made available on Willow TV for viewers in Canada from 8:30 AM (ET). Fans can also watch the live stream of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live telecast and streaming of the SA vs PAK 1st T20 can be viewed on Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN in the Caribbean region.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details for India

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India will be televised on the Star Sports Network. To catch South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming, fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar from 6.00 PM IST.

Image: Cricket South Africa/Twitter